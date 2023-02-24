Nets’ Mikal Bridges Sends NSFW Message to Spencer Dinwiddie

In the waning moments of a tightly-contested matchup, Brooklyn Nets star Spencer Dinwiddie is confident in his ability to knock down the clutch shot. So does his teammate, Mikal Bridges who took to social media to express his approval.

“Shoot that h**, [Tabari],” Bridges tweeted, referencing a viral video clip of an uncle showing some colorful support for his nephew during the latter’s basketball game.

It made for a fitting way to show his support – and leadership – in his newfound situation.

Bridges has averaged 25.0 points 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks in three games since being traded from the Phoenix Suns quickly endearing himself to fans and, most importantly, his head coach Jacque Vaughn. His 28.7% usage rate is 9.5% higher than it was in Phoenix this season.

Bridges’ current usage rate is 14.7% higher than his career-high over a full campaign set just last season.

He had 45 points in the Nets’ win over the Miami Heat on February 15, right before the All-Star break. It came as Bridges tied his season-high for shot attempts.

Vaughn wants to be sure not to place too heavy of a burden on the rising star in particular.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Vaughn would, ”rather see Bridges gradually develop his game, whether via mastering the pick-and-roll, beating defenders off the dribble, stringing together offensive rebounds or sparking the Nets in transition.”

“I did not know that,” Vaughn said of Dinwiddie’s self-proclaimed proclivity in the clutch, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “I think at the end of the day, it’s going to be a collective group trying to get us into position to be in a ball game in the fourth quarter. And like the other night, Mikal probably deserved to shoot the last ball if we needed one to be shot.

Winfield notes that there is no central database for game-winning shots. But Basketball-Reference.com does keep track of “buzzer-beating” game-winners.

Unfortunately, for Dinwiddie, he is not among the 12 players listed despite his teammate’s confidence in him. Further, the Nets may want to be leery of him taking those shots – he shoots just 44.4% in those situations while hitting just under 28% of his threes.

Perhaps confidence is more important than what Dinwiddie did alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas.

Mikal Bridges Got Traded for his Idol

In an awkward – and potentially cool – moment shared by @notorioustei and Nets media on Twitter, Bridges was asked who his favorite athlete growing up was.

His answer was none other than the man he was traded for just over two weeks ago.

The Nets got quite the haul for Kevin Durant, landing Bridges along with Cameron Johnson and five first-round picks – four outright and a fifth via a swap option. They also got forward Jae Crowder back but sent him right on his way to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn is said to have turned down at least one offer of multiple first-round picks from the Memphis Grizzlies at the deadline. The Grizzlies are also expected to make another pitch in the summer. Their bid will likely have to be high if Vaughn, who just signed a multi-year extension believed to have him tied to the organization through the 2027 season, has any say.

“Mikal Bridges is open-minded but at the same time has a consciousness about him that he can communicate with his teammates,” Vaughn said via the team’s official YouTube channel after the win over the Heat. “Extremely pleased that he’s a part of our future going forward.”

Dream job if not in the NBA?

Hidden talent?

Despite all the uncertainty and the first trade of his career, it is saying something that Bridges was the centerpiece of the deal for his favorite player growing up.

Furthermore, teams are willing to give up a hefty sum just for him.

Mikal Bridges’ Role Change

Bridges has gotten up more shots than he ever has since coming over. The additional exposure led to a rather bold proclamation from former NBA champion big man Kendrick Perkins who said that the Suns were holding Bridges back.

Perkins caught quite a bit of flack on social media, including from Suns personalities.

Particularly because Bridges was the primary option amid a rash of injuries to the Suns’ stars this season with the swingman putting up 23.1 points on 17.3 shot attempts per game in his final 13 games in Phoenix.

What has changed, however, is where Bridges is playing. He spent 62% of his time at small forward in Phoenix this season, per Cleaning The Glass.

He has spent 58% of his time with the Nets at shooting guard, the most of his career.

While that does not completely explain Bridges’ explosion, it does give a little clarity on his role on a new Nets’ starting five that boasts a plus-19.2 net rating which ranks in the 100th percentile.