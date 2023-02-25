Nets Rising Star Mikal Bridges Reacts to Grizzlies Trade Rumors

This current iteration of the Brooklyn Nets almost wasn’t.

Brooklyn entertained – but ultimately rejected – offers for several players after they traded away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Most notable among them was swingman Mikal Bridges for whom the Nets received at least one offer of multiple first-round picks.

“I was getting my mind prepared to be [in Brooklyn], and what jersey number I’m gonna pick, and everything,” Bridges said on ‘The Old Man and The Three’ with JJ Redick. “And they’re just like, ‘Calm down. Just wait, just wait. There’s a lot of stuff people are offering.’ I’m like, ‘what?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, they offer some pics.’ I was like, ‘D***…For me? …All right.”

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported the Nets were offered a hefty package during ‘The Lowe Post’ podcast on February 10, one day after the trade deadline.

“I know of one team that offered them four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges,” Lowe said before clarifying, “I know of at least three first-round picks. The fourth one might have had some protections or something but I’m pretty sure that’s a thing.”

Mikal Bridges says Nets are still trying to find who they are on both the offensive and defensive end. pic.twitter.com/BpF9QJsTH4 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 25, 2023

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype confirmed it was the Memphis Grizzlies who are expected to try again this summer when the Nets will have some decisions to make on their next direction. For now, he remains in Brooklyn to the tune of 22 points per game since his arrival and has quickly gained the adulation of head coach Jacque Vaughn who has not stopped short with his praise for the 26-year-old.

“I’m extremely excited about this group,” said Vaughn via the team’s official YouTube channel. “Mikal Bridges is open-minded but at the same time has a consciousness about him that he can communicate with his teammates…Extremely pleased that he’s a part of our future going forward.”

Mikal Bridges Telling His Story

Bridges’ recount of the events after the trade was just as epic as his detailing noticing the little things he would miss on his way out of Phoenix such as the mountains and space – he said he expects to lose roughly “5000 square” feet in the move.

He learned that he was traded during a facetime with teammate Damion Lee.

“So my boy, Damion Lee, he was in the hotel and he FaceTimed me and you could just tell he was upset,” Bridges told Jared Greenberg of TNT in his first “game” as a Net, limited to spectating. “He was like, ‘I’m sorry, like, I’m sorry about this and that’. I’m like, ‘What are you talking about’. He’s like, ‘You ain’t see?’ I’m like, ‘see what?’ He was like, ‘you got traded to Brooklyn for KD’ and I was like, ‘Aww man.’ Went to Twitter, saw it, and that’s when I tweeted. And then my agents called me a like couple minutes later and that’s how I found out.”

Mikal Bridges’ Play Not a Surprise to Devin Booker

As epic of a telling as it was, Bridges’ efforts upon his arrival aren’t surprising to his former teammates. He averaged 24.5 points on 60.2% true shooting over his final six games with the Suns.

"Those two guys are big part of building this organization to what it is today. I can truly say I love them." Devin Booker on losing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, but gaining Kevin Durant. "You have one of the best players to ever touch a basketball coming in here." #Suns pic.twitter.com/df7mIw3vyr — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 11, 2023

“They’re getting an opportunity,” said Bridges’ former teammate, Devin Booker, in a video posted on Twitter by Duane Rankin of AZ Central. “Mikal’s getting a chance to play…and he can only get better from here and I’m excited to watch it.”