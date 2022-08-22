The Three ‘Most Serious’ Kevin Durant Trade Proposals Revealed

Shams Charania of The Athletic added more reporting on the Brooklyn Nets and where things stand as September’s training camp rapidly approaches. The biggest uncertainties this offseason have been around Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. In his report, Charania shared that Irving is expected to stay in Brooklyn next season and has been working closely with the franchise. Durant, it looks like is still very much on the trading block despite the Nets hope to negotiate a stay for the 12-Time All-Star.

Charania shared a levee of new information, including teams who inquired about Durant, which had surprising names like the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Denver Nuggets. However, he reiterated that there are three teams that stand the best shot of acquiring Durant this offseason.

The Three Most Serious Trade Partners for KD

While new teams continue to be linked to Brooklyn, the most substantial talks have remained with three NBA teams. Each has only one or two factors that are complicating a deal.

“The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the most serious threats to land Durant because they have the types of pieces necessary to satisfy the Nets’ asking price in a deal for the two-time NBA Finals MVP. However, no one yet has met Brooklyn’s high price tag of an All-Star, other high-level players, and draft picks — and conversations with those three front-runners have been non-existent recently. The Celtics offered All-Star Jaylen Brown, guard Derrick White and a first-round draft pick in July, according to league sources; the Raptors have refused to make Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes available; and Miami has yet to seriously engage with a package around All-Star Bam Adebayo,” Charania wrote.

While Charania notes that talks with the three teams have been non-existent at the moment, each of the three teams mentioned knows from their conversations what it will take to get a trade done for Durant. With each team knowing what Brooklyn wants, the negotiations could Heat up at any moment.

What Each of the Three Teams Could do to Land Durant

There are three teams closer than the others in negotiations, and if they were to offer them could have the best chance of landing Durant.

The Boston Celtics. Boston knows what Brooklyn wants in the negotiations. The Nets countered the earlier offer from the Celtics to include NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart in the discussions. If they were to include Smart and another player they could almost certainly acquire KD.

Nets Receive: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, and draft picks.

Celtics Receive: Kevin Durant and Cam Thomas.

Losing both defensive juggernauts in Smart and Williams could be a lot for Boston, but perhaps if Brooklyn were to include another young guard with potential like Thomas it could help push the deal over the finish line. Multiple teams have been reported to be interested in trading for Thomas and this could be the time.

The Toronto Raptors. Toronto was one of the early teams involved in Durant talks, but have been unwilling to include Scottie Barnes in any of the requests. Recently one NBA executive has stated he would trade Barnes for Durant, and if the Raptors similarly change their tune, they could have a deal.

Nets Receive: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, and draft picks.

Raptors Receive: Kevin Durant

Barnes is the piece Brooklyn wants and supplemented with Trent and Anunoby the Nets could feel confident in teaming these pieces with Simmons and Irving next season.

The Miami Heat. Miami has been one of the loudest teams pursuing Durant. It has been well-known they want to add another star, and Durant’s respect for the Heat organization is well-chronicled as well. There is only thing preventing this union from happening and it is the Heat’s hesitancy to include Bam Adebayo in trade discussions. The deal hinges on that and so far, Miami has been unwilling to do so. If they were to include Adebayo, the Heat would have to take on Simmons as well or find a three-team trade.

Nets Receive: C Bam Adebayo, SG Tyler Herro, G/F Duncan Robinson, G/F Nikola Jovic, 2023, 2027 and 2029 unprotected first round picks (via Miami Heat)

Heat Receive: F Kevin Durant, C Myles Turner

Pacers Receive: G/F Ben Simmons

Each team here gets players they want or gets rid of players they don’t want. If they can bring in the Pacers as a third it could finally get done.