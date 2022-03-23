Nets Prized Free Agent Sounds off About His Future With the Franchise

The centerpieces surrounding the blockbuster trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers on February 10 were multi-time NBA All-Stars Ben Simmons and James Harden. However, the Nets pot has proven to be a lot sweeter with the additions of key role players in Seth Curry and Andre Drummond as a part of the deal. Curry already has proven to be a key piece on offense as he is averaging 15.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 13 games for the Nets since the trade. Drummond has also proven to be a force for the Nets. He is averaging a near double-double since his arrival in Brookly, averaging 11.4 points, 9.6. rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 14 games for the Nets.

Andre Drummond Gets Candid About Future With the Nets

The benefit of adding new players is that players who have previously struggled may begin to pick up their level of play. That has certainly applied to Nets big man Nicolas Claxton. He is averaging 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game since the trade on February 10. There have been multiple reports that the Nets also shopped Claxton on the trade market ahead of the deadline. Drummond believes it was wise on the part of the Nets to keep Claxton around. Especially because Drummond knows it is not likely that he will be on Brooklyn’s roster next year.

“If we’re all being honest, I’m only here until the rest of the season. Who knows what’s gonna happen in the off-season? So, they need a guy like (Nic),” Drummond said to Kristian Winfield of the “New York Daily News.”

“I think that we need him, we need him. I think he’s very, very beneficial for this team. He’s young still, a guy that can come in and help, can start, come off the bench. He can do a little bit of everything. With a guy like that’s so versatile, why would you trade somebody like that?”

Seth Curry Gets Detailed About His Injury

The fortunate part of the trade for the Nets is that the other key role player who was included in the deal, Seth Curry, is under contract with the team until 2023. But since he arrived in Brooklyn, Curry has missed time with a lingering ankle injury that the sharpshooter says that he suffered during his time with the Sixers. But Curry says as long as the injury doesn’t worsen, he’s not worried about it.

“I was dealing with it probably a month before the trade. It’s been a while, just something I’m going to have to manage and deal with until the offseason,” Curry told reporters of his ankle injury per NetsDaily.

“It’s a plan put together with the training staff, coaches, and just figuring out how it goes. I know it’s something that’s not going to go away. As long as it’s not getting worse, I should be good.”

With the Nets’ other sharpshooter Joe Harris expected to make a full recovery from his ankle surgery before the start of next year’s training camp, the Nets could be set up to be legit title contenders for the next few years.

