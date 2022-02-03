Grim Update on Brooklyn Nets Star Shows He May Be Out Longer Than Expected

Brooklyn Nets starting forward Joe Harris led the league in three-point percentage last season but struggled at the start of the year. The Nets sharpshooter was finally beginning to hit his stride as the season progressed but has not played since November 12. The former Virginia Cavalier suffered an ankle injury that required surgery and to this point does not have a return date in sight. Despite not playing much this year teams are still showing interest in Harris ahead of the February 10 trade deadline. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers have shown interest in the Nets sniper during a recent episode of the “Wine and Gold Talk Podcast”.

“If the Nets make Joe Harris available—and I’m not saying that they’re going to—but if they make him available, the Cavs would be very interested there,” Fedor said.

Grim Update on Joe Harris Proves He May Be Out Longer

The Nets have hit a roadblock. Highlighted by their most recent loss to the 13th place Sacramento Kings, they have now dropped 6 straight games. The dark cloud doesn’t have a silver lining either. Kevin Durant is already scheduled to be out past the All-Star break and according to a new report, Harris could be out longer than expected with no date for his return in sight.

“Joe Harris has suffered what the team is calling a setback. So, Steve Nash was talking earlier this week, they said, not really sure what’s going on, just having some increased pain and swelling in that surgically repaired ankle, which, is fairly alarming once you’re continuing to have swelling in the surgically repaired body part,” Doctor Dave Lorenz said on the latest episode of “The Fantasy Doctors”.

“Especially with the ankle with basketball players, it’s kind of ominous to say, hey, I think there is something else going on here. The team is saying he might possibly be out through the All-Star break which is middle of next month. He is going to be out a little bit longer, and it is just something to keep an eye on.”

Steve Nash Sounds off on Loss to Kings

Despite having Kyrie Irving and James Harden available the Nets still suffered their sixth straight loss to the 19-34 Kings. Despite the injuries that the Nets have, most expected this game to be a layup but head coach Steve Nash says that the team’s lack of effort in the second half is what ultimately led to their demise.

“Our level of play just dropped significantly in the second half. Both sides of the ball, we let guys beat us off the dribble at a much higher rate than we did in the first half. We just didn’t make shots. We didn’t make plays. We looked tired frankly,” said Nash after the loss to the Kings per NetsDaily.

“You add it all up, it looked like a tired team in the second half, and the game swung completely the other way.”

With the playoffs drawing nearer now is not the time for the Nets to start crumbling. They will be looking to get back on track in their next game against the Utah Jazz.

