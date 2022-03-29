Nets Prized Free Agent Sets Record Straight on Future With the Franchise

In the 17 games he has played for the Brooklyn Nets this season, newly acquired All-Star big man Andre Drummond has shined. Since being traded to the Nets from the Philadelphia 76ers on February 10, Drummond is averaging 12.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Drummond has been a welcomed addition for the Nets. But Brooklyn only has him locked in for the remainder of this season. His contract with the 76ers was only a 1-year deal, thus making him a free agent this summer. With his recent stretch of play, and Brooklyn’s void of a consistent starting big man, the Nets would rather keep Drummond than let him walk this summer. That is why his recent comments on his expiring contract are viewed as a cause for concern.

“If we’re all being honest, I’m only here until the rest of the season. Who knows what’s gonna happen in the off-season? So, they need a guy like [Nic Claxton],” Drummond said per Kristian Winfield of the “New York Daily News.

Andre Drummond suggested it would have been foolish for the Nets to trade Nic Claxton at the deadline:“If we’re all being honest, I’m only here til the rest of the season. Who knows what’s gonna happen in the off-season? So they need a guy like (Nic).” #NetsWorld — Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) March 23, 2022

Andre Drummond Clarifies Comments on His Expiring Deal

However, Drummond says his comments about his future with the Nets, were taken out of context. And that if he can, his ideal situation is to resign with Brooklyn this offseason.

“Would I love to be here? Absolutely. Can I control that right now? No,” Drummond said to Kristian Winfield of the “New York Daily News” after shootaround on March 29.

“I can only control what’s happening right now. So, we know that. So don’t misuse my words. That’s not fair to me and that’s not right, because I shouldn’t have to defend myself publicly, again, after I said the right thing. That’s not right.”

.@AndreDrummond: "Would I love to be here? Absolutely. Can I control that right now? No. I can only control what’s happening right now. So we know that. So don’t misuse my words. That’s not fair to me, and that’s not right." Full quotes and context soon for @NYDNSports — Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) March 29, 2022

Drummond: Nets Would Be ‘Dumb’ to Trade Nic Claxton

Drummond’s comments about the uncertainty of his Nets’ future, were made to highlight the recent play of Nets big man Nic Claxton. Since Drummond’s arrival, Claxton is averaging 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 15 games.

“I said I respect Nic [Claxton] as a player, and I think it’s dumb for them to trade him because he still has two years left on his contract and we’re all aware of me being on a one-year. That’s evident. We know that” Drummond continued.

“If you’re gonna put the right quote out, make sure you put the right thing out. Use the whole quote. Don’t use the first half. That’s not right because that’s unfair to me and the staff here, because I never used those words in that context, and you all know that.”

After a lackluster season with the Los Angeles Lakers last season that resulted in a first-round exit, Drummond signed a 1-year veterans minimum deal to join the 76ers before being sent to the Nets. If he keeps up his recent stretch of play, Drummond will likely have several suitors this offseason that can offer him more money than the Nets. At which point he will have to decide what matters more to him. Money or winning.

“I said based off my situation, I’m here for the rest of the season, we all know that. I said, ‘Do I know what’s gonna happen in the summertime? Absolutely not,” Drummond continued. “I only can control what’s happening right now.’ That’s what I used. So, for you guys to take that first part of my quote is not right, it’s not right. It’s not cool.”

Drummond has bounced around the league for the last few seasons of his career but has seemed to fit in well so far in Brooklyn. It will be interesting to see if the Nets front office can find a way to keep him beyond this season.

