Best Twitter Reactions to James Harden, Ben Simmons Mega Trade

Much speculation had been made about James Harden’s future with the Brooklyn Nets. And the organization did its best to denounce, or at the very least divert, any rumor that they would look to trade the 10-time All-Star. Nets Head coach Steve Nash even came out in a postgame press conference outright saying the Nets were not going to trade Harden before this year’s deadline.

Best Twitter Reactions to James Harden, Ben Simmons Trade

But on Thursday afternoon the NBA world got the answer they were looking for as multiple reports confirmed that Harden had been shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers for a trade package centered around 3-time All-Star Ben Simmons. NBA Twitter went wild:

Harden was dealt to the 76ers for Simmons just two hours before the 3 p.m. trade deadline. In addition, the Nets included veteran forward Paul Millsap and received two first-round draft picks, Sixers Center Andre Drummond, and Sixers sharpshooter Seth Curry.

Drummond provides a presence in the paint that the Nets desperately needed after dealing away center Jarrett Allen last season in the trade where they acquired Harden. As for [Seth] Curry, he is arguably one of the best up-and-coming shooters in the league today; No surprise considering he is the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry who holds the NBA’s record for made three-pointers.

Harden Thought Trade Request Would Damage His Reputation

According to senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the now-former Nets guard wanted to be dealt away but resisted making a formal trade request due to his concerns about public backlash. His concerns may be valid, though, taking into account that it is his second trade request in two seasons.

ESPN Sources: Although Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has resisted making that formal request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with asking out of a second franchise in consecutive seasons. https://t.co/My5XljBlI1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Brooklyn, however, was ready to keep the former MVP for the remainder of the season if the 76ers offer for Harden was underwhelming according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“People in touch with the Nets on Thursday morning felt that the nets were very comfortable getting to 3 pm on Thursday and moving forward with James Harden on the roster with the idea of trying to chase a title with a healthy Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Harden and them figuring things out in the offseason with Philadelphia 76ers and Harden. They felt that the Nets really needed Philly to meet their demands from a trade perspective for them to get something done,” Begley said.

The Nets were comfortable keeping James Harden on their roster if the Sixers didn't meet their demands in a trade. Philadelphia ending up meeting those demands. Full details on the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster from @IanBegley, including Harden's reason for wanting out: pic.twitter.com/hogBNFQW3R — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 10, 2022

Ben Simmons Ready for Fresh Start

As for Simmons, he requested a trade from the Sixers before the start of this season. Since Philadelphia got knocked out by the Atlanta Hawks in last year’s playoffs he has not played a game for them. Avery Johnson of CBS Sports said he spoke with Simmons’ agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports about a timetable for his return.

“It’s going to take some time,” Paul said to Johnson via CBS Sports. “But physically he’s there. The change of scenery is going to be outstanding for him. Ben is really excited.”

"It's going to take some time but physically he's there. The change of scenery is going be outstanding for him. Ben is really excited."@CoachAvery6 has heard DIRECTLY from Ben Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, on how soon we could see him on the court with the Nets. pic.twitter.com/GEYV2s026p — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 10, 2022

With the NBA trade window now closed, teams and organizations can look forward to the NBA All-Star break before having to make a final push for the postseason. And as for the Nets, it may take a little more effort from them if they look to regain control of the Eastern Conference and take home the championship with this new-look roster.

