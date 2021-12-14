NBA Comes Down Hard on Nets Star for NSFW Confrontation With Fan

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has never been one to stay silent when being challenged or insulted. On multiple occasions he has told off fans during games, had an online feud with actor Michael Rapaport, and infamously started several fake Twitter accounts in 2017 to combat any criticisms about his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder. So, it should come as no surprise that the 2-time champion had some choice words for a fan who was heckling him at State Farm Arena during their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Durant Hit With Huge Fine for Confrontation With Fan

The NBA announced that Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan after being heckled during the Nets game in Atlanta.

Nets' Kevin Durant fined $25,000 for 'motherf–ker' remark https://t.co/47WIzgRhHS pic.twitter.com/pMYYEhcz8B — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2021

In the final seconds of the 2nd quarter in a matchup between the Nets and the Hawks on Friday night, a fan-recorded an interaction between him and Durant. As Durant’s teammate James Harden inbounded the ball, a fan yelled out, “Durant, stop crying”. Upon hearing the fan, Durant responded, “Shut yo a** up mother******.” Though Durant will not be suspended for the incident the fine is still significantly large.

Heckling Fans Are Becoming a Big Issue in the NBA

Fans heckling and calling out athletes across all leagues has been a part of the sports world for as long as sports have been around. But in recent years, it has become an issue as it pertains to player safety. And in many instances the end result is these fans being hit with a mere slap on the wrist and suffering minimal consequences.

In response to three incidents of fans disrespecting players during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, including a Knicks fan who spit on Hawks point guard Trae Young and a fan who dumped popcorn on then Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook, NBA commissioner Adam Silver made a statement to Chase Hughes of “NBC Sports Washington.”

“No one is going to get away with an act like that,” Silver said. “You’re going to be caught. You’re going to be banned from an arena. In some cases, there may be criminal prosecution depending if the conduct rises to that level of an assault or something that the police are going to take note of.”

Kyrie Could Make Cameo at NBA All-Star Game

With the season quickly progressing we are inching closer and closer to the NBA All-Star break. And one Nets’ star could make a cameo appearance at the star-studded game. Nets’ star Kyrie Irving has been sidelined by the Nets because he refused to take the COVID vaccine which is required by New York City to play indoors. However, there is currently no vaccine mandate in Cleveland where the 2022 All-Star Game is taking place, thus making Irving eligible to participate.

Sources tell Brian Lewis of the “New York Post,” that Irving is expected to be on the 2022 All-Star ballot when it is released.

“When the ballot for the 2022 NBA All-Star game is released, multiple sources have confirmed to The Post that Kyrie Irving is expected to be on it,” Lewis writes.

“That leaves open the possibility that the Nets star could make his first, last, and only appearance of the season in the All-Star Game. It’s unlikely and seems crazy, which pretty much makes it par for the course with the way Irving’s year has gone.”

With all the turmoil that the Nets have faced this season they still find themselves sitting alone on top of the Eastern Conference. They will look to expand upon their lead in their next game against the Toronto Raptors.

