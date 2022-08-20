NBA Executive Reveals Potential Three-Team Trade Proposal Sending Durant to Toronto

We are quickly approaching the two-month anniversary of the day that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant made his request in a phone call to Nets governor Joe Tsai on June 30th, just before the NBA free agency window opened. However, no deal has gotten done or gained any momentum in happening.

The Nets remain consistent in a humongous asking price for Durant, and teams have been unable to match that. Brooklyn is seeking a current All-Star, starter-level player, and draft picks at the minimum in their negotiations. The Boston Celtics have been said to have the best chance for Durant because of their willingness to include All-Star Jaylen Brown. The New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat are interested but both unwilling to include their All-Stars Brandon Ingram or Bam Adebayo.

The growing likelihood for a deal to get done is that it would require a third team to enter the deal. Previously, other NBA teams have been hesitant to be a third team to help facilitate a deal for Durant, but there may be a connection that could help Marks get a deal done if that is what Brooklyn is seeking.

San Antonio Spurs Could Help Facilitate Durant Trade

When talking about potential teams that could join in the Durant discussions, one NBA executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney that the San Antonio Spurs could help push a deal over the finish line.

“If anyone is going to come to the rescue for Brooklyn, it might be the Spurs. Don’t forget that Sean Marks came from Pop’s organization. He is a Pop guy, they’re close. Is there a way for the Spurs, with cap space and looking for picks, can they come in and help the Nets get some movement on KD? I mean that’s if the Nets really want to make a KD deal and there is some question on that,” the executive shared.

If the Spurs are willing to be a third team in the discussions, who would they partner with? The Eastern Conference executive told Deveney that it could help the Toronto Raptors land Durant.

“The Raptors can send out Pascal Siakam for Durant and that might wind up being the best starting point the Nets are going to get now that this thing has gone on this long. But the Nets want more and the Raptors don’t think they need to give up much more. If you brought in the Spurs and sent Jakob Poeltl to Brooklyn, a guy you can start or platoon a little bit with (Nic) Claxton, now the Nets are getting more back. If Toronto gives up two first-rounders, send one to San Antonio and one to Brooklyn and maybe the Nets add Cam Thomas or Day’Ron Sharpe going to the Spurs, the Nets would still be stacked. The Spurs would get some assets. The Raptors get Durant for Siakam and two picks.

Not to say that’s going to happen, but you add in the Spurs, and maybe you can sweeten the offers the Nets can get in some ways.” The exec continued.

The Raptors-Nets-Spurs Proposal

For clarity, the deal the executive mentioned with the three teams would look as follows.

Nets Receive: Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, a Toronto first round pick.

Raptors Receive: Kevin Durant

Spurs Receive: Cam Thomas (or Day’Ron Sharpe) and Toronto first round pick.

Out of all the proposals, this is one of the least exciting for Durant. The Nets have made it clear they want to focus on playing small ball, and Siakam and Poeltl could create a log jam as they hope Simmons can play extensive minutes at center. Brooklyn also only gets one first round pick in the executive’s proposal, which isn’t much after the haul Utah got for Rudy Gobert.