Nets Make Shocking Roster Shake Up, Part Ways With Key Role Player

The Brooklyn Nets have just two regular-season games left before they face off against their play-in tournament opponent for a chance to participate in the postseason. As the Nets gear up for what they hope is a lengthy playoff run, the team will have to make some last-minute cuts to their roster.

Brooklyn Nets Waive James Johnson

On April 7, the Nets announced they would be parting ways with their veteran forward James Johnson. The news was first reported by Shams Charania of “The Athletic”.

“The Nets have waived forward James Johnson,” Charania tweeted on April 7.

Johnson missed the last two games for Brooklyn with what the Nets called a non-COVID-related illness. But before that, he was one of the regular rotation players that Nets head coach Steve Nash regularly called upon, averaging 19.2 minutes per game. This season Johnson averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 62 games played for Brooklyn.

Nets To Offer Kessler Edwards Standard Deal

After parting ways with Johnson, the Nets have an open spot on their playoff roster. Per Michael A. Scotto of HoopsHype, Brooklyn will use that roster spot to convert rookie standout Kessler Edwards’ two-way contract into a standard deal.

“Brooklyn Nets rookie forward Kessler Edwards is expected to have his two-way contract converted to a standard deal league sources told [Hoops Hype],” Scotto tweeted on April 7.

This season Edwards is averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.

Edwards had a rough stretch of games earlier this season, so rough that he had fallen out of Nash’s rotation. But Edwards’ confidence did not waiver after being benched. The Nets rookie just stayed ready for his next opportunity, and ultimately it paid off for him in a big way.

“Just being out of the rotation may be the last month or so, I knew it was important to stay ready,” Edwards told reporters in March, per NetsDaily. “They still had me working out and stuff, and I knew I’d probably get another chance to be out there again, especially before playoffs, that was just my mentality.”

Durant & Irving React To Nets Win Over Knicks

The Nets escaped out of Madison Square Garden with a 110-98 victory over the New York Knicks on April 6. Brooklyn trailed by as many as 21 points in the 3rd quarter. But the combination of Nets’ stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant proved to be too much for the Knicks. After the win, Irving and Durant sounded off on the team’s performance.

“Yeah, I think [we] exceeded the expectations honestly just based on how our bodies felt going into this game,” Irving said on the Nets’ performance in a back-to-back per NetsDaily. “And I knew we needed every little effort that we could get from everybody… Started sacrificing our bodies out there a little bit, and the results speak for themselves.”

“It was a game of two halves for us. In the first half, we didn’t play the Nets brand of basketball. The stuff that we preach about and execute in practice every day. I thought the second half is who we are: 31 points (second-half points allowed), playing small, switching stuff, making second and third efforts, getting out, and running. It was one of those nights,” Durant said per NetsDaily.

“I’m glad our shots started to fall there because we had good energy on the defensive side of the ball. It’s more about habits and I like the habits we had in the second half.”

The Nets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their next game as they gear up for the play-in tournament.

