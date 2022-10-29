NBA Sounds Off on ‘Unacceptable’ Social Media Behavior From Kyrie Irving

So far this season, the Brooklyn Nets have had it pretty drama free. Which is really refreshing after the seemingly endless drama from the last season with Kyrie Irving and his decision not to be vaccinated and missing over 50 games of the season because of that decision. Then there were his contract negotiations this summer. Following that, Kevin Durant asked for a trade and also gave an ultimatum calling for the firing of members of the front office and coaching staff. It’s amazing that training camp to now, October 29 has been as smooth as that, considering the rocky track record. However, now Irving finds himself in hot water again after he tweeted and posted on Instagram a link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is filled with anti-Semitic tropes, according to an article written by Rolling Stone. The Nets and Nets governor Joe Tsai quickly condemned the tweet.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the Nets said in a statement addressed to “The Athletic”. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time.”

NBA Releases Statement on Hate Speech

A day after the Nets and Joe Tsai made their statements condemning the behavior of Kyrie Irving, the NBA Communications department released a statement from the league via its @NBAPR Twitter account. The statement doesn’t name Irving or his post directly, but calls to denounce hate speech in any form.

“NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2022 – The NBA today issued the following statement:

Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA’s values of equality, inclusion, and respect. We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions.”

The statement from the NBA notes a need to challenge and refute any words or actions that fall under hate speech, but particularly antisemitism.

Joe Tsai ‘Disappointed’ by Kyrie Social Media Posts

Joe Tsai, in his tweet, also called out Irving’s actions as ‘wrong’ in promoting hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. He shared that he hopes to sit down and discuss it with the star Nets player.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation,” Tsai tweeted. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity, or religion.”

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 29, 2022

Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence on Tweet

After being called out by the Nets and team governor Joe Tsai, Kyrie Irving took to Twitter to call the title of being anti-semitic as being ‘not justified.’

“I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.” Irving said via Twitter on October 29.

Irving’s comments come after a rise in antisemitism. In 2021, Antisemitic incidents hit a record high, according to PBS News Hour. This has only grown as billionaire rapper and businessman, Ye also known as Kanye West, has used his platform and the platform of others to spew hateful rhetoric and specifically antisemitic statements. The statements are hurtful, hateful, and untrue and just as the NBA said in their statement on October 29 need to be challenged and refuted.