Nets Send Strong Message About the Future of Their Big Three Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets have had a lot of bad news recently regarding postseason rumors. One report has them unwilling to sign Kyrie Irving to a long-term extension and possibly walking in free agency or dealt in a sign-and-trade. Now, if Irving were to walk this offseason, reports have stated that this could cause Durant to grow frustrated and jeopardize his status in Brooklyn. The concerns with Ben Simmons and the status of his injury remain. While the Nets hope have been put to rest, they really won’t be until next season.

Ever since their disappointing offseason exit, rumors have swirled around the Nets, from free agent targets or potential trades. However, those within the Nets organization seem committed to their current lineup. Despite reports that the team is unwilling to bring Irving back long-term, it seems like the point guard is in their plans. Durant’s affinity for Kyrie may be the driving force in Brooklyn. And while many are calling for the team to move on from Simmons, head coach Steve Nash has clarified what Simmons’ role might be in Brooklyn.

On May 26, Nets Daily reported an update regarding the status and future of the big three in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn’s Big Three

According to Nets Daily, the big three in Brooklyn is expected to be “intact” come October.

In talking to people on the inside, I hear a lot of optimism that the Big 3 will be intact come October. And healthy. FWIW. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) May 27, 2022

This report is largely different than the recent chatter around the Nets. Most recent reporting feels more like imminent doom in Brooklyn with the team losing both Irving and Durant. Or wild trade rumors involving LeBron James being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Nets. Both of those differ from the reporting of the team staying put with the stars they finished the season with. However, they aren’t far off from what both Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks have said.

The Nets appear committed to their core and Simmons being part of it. Nash spoke to this earlier this month.

“I think he plays both [point guard and point forward],” Nash told reporters on May 11. “I think he’s going to handle the ball, initiate offense, particularly in transition. He’s an incredible playmaker, but we have the luxury that Ben can also be a roller, a playmaker out of the pick and roll.”

Ben Simmons Update

If its true and Simmons is in a Nets uniform next season, the team received encouraging news this week. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Simmons is “progressing well” in his rehab and “is in great spirits.”

Ben Simmons is "progressing well" in his rehab from May 5 back surgery according to a source close to the player. The #Nets star is "is in great spirits" and should be ready in time for training camp. #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) May 25, 2022

Earlier this month, general manager Sean Marks spoke to Ben Simmons and plans for next season.

“Regarding Ben post-surgery, I don’t want to speak for him, but I can sense there’s a relief. There’s a new lease on life, so to speak. When you are able to take a problem and say, ‘That should be fixed and move that out of here and now it’s on to the rest.'” Marks said.

If Simmons is healthy, he could be an interesting addition to the franchise. His playmaking and prowess defensively could be just what the Nets need. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for what happens with the Nets core.