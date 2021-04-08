Nets Bench Unhinged as Kyrie Irving Put Two Pelicans on Poster [WATCH]

Kyrie Irving has been having one of his best seasons ever with the Brooklyn Nets. On the season he is averaging 28.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. Irving is also having one of his most efficient seasons ever. He is shooting 51.4% from the field, 39.2% from the three-point line, and 90.0% percent from the free-throw line.

Irving still has a chance to be just the ninth player to have a 50-40-90 season.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kyrie Puts Two Defenders on a Poster

One thing that Irving has added to his game after his long layoff from shoulder surgery is major hops. Irving has been showing flashes of having some serious bunnies this season.

During Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans Kyrie put the hammer down on Pelicans’ forwards Naji Marshall and Willy Hernangómez and pointed to his family in the stands immediately afterward.

Rightfully so, the Brooklyn Nets bench went wild.

KAI OH MY 😱 pic.twitter.com/s6y7BiVqyY — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 8, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Blake Griffin Enters the Chat

Kyrie was not the only Nets player showing off his bounce against the Pelicans. Newly acquired All-Star Blake Griffin has been on a mission to prove that he still has something left in the tank. After not dunking in a game since 2019, vintage Blake Griffin appears to have entered the chat.

In the first half against New Orleans, Blake Griffin put down a dunk in transition that sent Barclays Center off the Richter scale.

Kevin Durant Has Strong Showing

As impressive as Kyrie and Griffin’s dunk were, the hype surrounding Wednesday’s game against New Orleans was the return of Nets star Kevin Durant. Steve Nash was adamant about not overworking Durant in his first game back from injury since February 13.

The Nets head coach appears to be a man of his word. Not only did he not start Durant, but the 2014 NBA MVP did not play in the first quarter. Durant did not check in until there was just 7:37 left in the first half.

Durant did have to shake the cobwebs off as he turned the ball over on his first offensive possession. However, he quickly redeemed himself as he hit a jumper on the very next possession.

James Harden Has Hamstring Strain

The return of Durant could not come at a more opportune time for Brooklyn as they will be without Most Valuable Player candidate James Harden for at least 10 days. A CT scan revealed that Harden has a hamstring strain that is similar to the one that Durant suffered on February 13. The team will re-evaluate him in 10 days.

The Nets ‘Big 3’ of Durant, Harden, and Irving have still only played 7 games together and it has many wondering if it should be a cause for concern for the Nets come playoff time. Chemistry plays a big part in how far a team will go in the playoffs and to develop chemistry, you have to play together consistently.

However, the case of these Nets is different as they are three of the greatest offensive talents that the game has ever seen. When you can put the ball in the basket like the Nets’ three-headed monster can, the chemistry will build itself.

READ NEXT: NBA Comes Down Hard on Kevin Durant for Exchange With Michael Rapaport