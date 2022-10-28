5 Free Agents the Nets Could Sign to Address Their Problems at Center

One of the ongoing threads of the Brooklyn Nets season so far has been the question marks they have at their center position. After the chaotic offseason, they had with contract negotiations, trade demands, and ultimatums if the Nets will sign a veteran big man is a welcome storyline in Brooklyn. Right now, according to Sean Marks at Media Day, the team’s plan has been to give their developing young big men Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe a chance to prove themselves, with Ben Simmons also getting runs at Center.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Nic and Day’Ron out there,” Marks said. “And see what they can do. They put in the time on the court with our coaching staff this summer and really put in long hours. If you noticed, their bodies have changed and matured. … At the end of the day, I’m excited to give Nic and Day’Ron a shot out there and see how they perform.”‘

However, the Nets are currently 1-4 this season, and one glaring weakness has been the center position. If you are wondering who they could add at center, there have been 4 or 5 names constantly swirling for the Nets this season.

Five Big Men the Nets Could Sign This Season

Brooklyn has been known to need a veteran big man since before the offseason ended. They signed Markieff Morris to be a veteran leader, who head coach Steve Nash has said is a center, but let’s be real, he’s not, and they could still use an upgrade. Currently, there is some pretty good talent the Nets could add in free agency, Bleacher Report recently looked into each of the top available targets, and multiple were linked to Brooklyn. With the talent they have options of potential big men they could add to give 15-20 solid minutes a game and help anchor the paint.

Dwight Howard

Perhaps no free agent big man has been linked to the Nets more than 8-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard. Howard confirmed he was interested in a move to Brooklyn to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back in July. He’s been called to be the potential ‘best fit‘ for Brooklyn. And last week it was even reported by NBA Insider Brandon’ Scoop B’ Robinson that his name has in fact, been discussed in the Nets’ offices.

Hassan Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside has also been discussed as a potential free agent the Nets could add. Earlier this summer, an Eastern Conference Executive linked Whiteside to a potential addition. As well as Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News who called the stat-stuffing big man a good fit in Brooklyn.

“Other than that, you are looking at free agents. I don’t think Hassan Whiteside has been placed yet. I think he would be a good fit. He looked really really good in some of those games where Rudy Gobert came out. You put Hassan Whiteside on the floor, and I think he is past some of those bonehead play years too,” Winfield said.

DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins is a rather intriguing name that the Nets could look to. Last season with the Denver Nuggets, Cousins had moments of brilliance and looked to be a really good fit on that team. He averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game for the Nuggets, and it could be interesting to see him give the Nets 15-20 minutes a game. He’s also been named by an NBA executive as a potential Nets target when talking about potential upgrades for Brooklyn.

“The thing is, they will have options. There are big guys out there you can plug in for 20 minutes and let them be physical, and there will probably be more at the trade deadline. Hassan Whiteside is out there. Derrick Favors now, he is out there. (DeMarcus) Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein — you can get a big body in there if you need to. But you probably won’t see them make a move until January on that,” the executive told Heavy Sports.

Derrick Favors

Derrick Favors is one of the more recent big men names to emerge for the Nets. He was recently waived by the rebuilding Houston Rockets and is a free agent. Favors, of course, was drafted by the Nets in 2010 before trading him in the Deron Williams deal. With him as a free agent again, he has been named as a potential veteran Brooklyn Could add.

LaMarcus Aldridge

One of the recent additions that came from the recent Bleacher Report article written by Eric Pincus was LaMarcus Aldridge. Obviously, the Nets are familiar with Aldridge. He was named as a potential answer to the problems Brooklyn has had defensively. Aldridge was on the Nets team last year and didn’t get much playing time as the season winded down. He may be the most familiar, but it might not make the most sense.

Honorable Mention

Whether the Nets will make a move quick or as the season goes on is unknown, but the way results have been it is evident a move needs to be made. They aren’t only linked to free agent big men. Carmelo Anthony continues to be a name circling the Nets facility. It was recently reported by Robinson as well that Anthony has been discussed in Brooklyn.