Ex Nets Coach Breaks Silence About Sean Marks, 2022 Departure

After being swept by the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with several assistant coaches last summer, including Kevin Durant’s shooting coach Adam Harrington. In an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Harrington broke his silence about his Brooklyn exit.

“To be honest, it was just time. It was time for a change. It was definitely mutual,” Harrington said on the February 16 episode of “Scoop B Radio”.

“I had several conversations with Sean [Marks] even throughout the year; that last year that I was with the team — I did six years and it was incredible.”

Harrington Calls Working With Nets ‘Dream Job’

Harrington was a part of the rebuild that helped the Nets recover from the implosion of the Kevin Garnett, Joe Johnson, and Deron Williams era. It wasn’t an easy process but with the services of Harrington and others, the Nets were able to retool a competing roster that helped lure superstar free agents like Durant and Kyrie Irving to the Nets and not the New York Knicks.

And though Harrington was an essential part of the Nets’ rise back to the top, he knew after last season it was time to move on.

“ I had my dream job here: Director of Player Development, Assistant Coach… building up a young team — Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Sean Kilpatrick, Caris LeVert, Jared Allen… I was a part of building that and all of the guys who were building that and years later to be reconnected with KD and have Kyrie come and guys with that elite status,” Harrington said of his time with the Nets.

“I was able to see and do it all and I learned a ton from Kenny Atkinson who has been friends with Steve Nash for 20-something years since we’ve played together in Dallas; mentored by Jacque Vaughn for 6 years… just an incredible experience but it was time.”

Harrington’s Family Life Played Role in Departure

Harrington also notes that part of his decision to walk away from the Nets after last season was rooted in his life off the court.

After working non-stop as an assistant since 2014 with stops in Oklahoma City and Brooklyn, his family life also factored into his choice.

“ I guess seven years ago I walked away from an extension in Oklahoma City as well and a lot of people thought that I was crazy, but I just had some things on my heart, things that I’m passionate about, and every time that I kind of walked these things out in faith, it’s always worked out for the best,” Harrington added.

“So this was an opportunity for me to re-engage with my family — something that we all sacrificed especially and everybody’s sacrifices are different; I had four kids with my wife and it was really REALLY important to me to have this time with them and figure out what’s next and it’s been super rewarding and super challenging, you know? All of the sudden you’re a full-time dad and co-parenting to a certain extent and learning each other’s movements throughout the day because I used to travel so much but, it’s been REALLY rewarding and we’ve really enjoyed it.”