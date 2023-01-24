Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Breaks Silence on Kevin Durant Return Date

After suffering an injury against the Miami Heat on January 8, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had an MRI on January 9 to determine the severity. Durant was diagnosed with a sprained right MCL and was initially scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks. January 23 marked two weeks since Durant got sidelined, and Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn addressed reporters about his looming return.

“Yeah, I really kind of said in two weeks let me know something,” Vaughn said to reporters on January 23 via the New York Post. “So besides that, haven’t asked for an update, and I’m looking forward to the two-week update.”

Nic Claxton Sounds off on Historic Performance

Nets starting center Nicolas Claxton continues to turn heads with his play this season. In his last game against the Golden State Warriors, Claxton had perhaps his most impressive game of the season, notching a 24-point, 15-rebound performance, both career highs. It is a performance on par with Claxton’s breakout season, as he is averaging career highs in nearly every statistical category, including a league-leading 2.7 blocks per game and 73.3% shooting from the field.

Claxton also made history against the Warriors as he set the franchise record for consecutive games with at least three blocks with 12 straight. The record was previously set twice by Shawn Bradley in 1996, per the New York Post. After the win, Claxton sounded off about his impressive feat.

“Yeah, I knew I was close, and I knew I didn’t have any blocks in the first half, so I knew I needed to come out and get a few. That’s big-time. Beating that record is big-time,” Claxton said.

“I feel like the sky’s the limit. I’m just playing free. It’s a lot more opportunity out there for myself and my teammates are finding me and I’m staying aggressive with the minutes I’m being given and I’m just having fun and just playing. I’m having a lot of fun and definitely feel like the sky’s the limit.”

Play

Nic Claxton | Post-Game Press Conference | Nets vs. Warriors Nic Claxton spoke to the media following Nets vs. Warriors on January 22, 2023 2023-01-23T15:01:53Z

Kyrie Irving Puts the NBA on Notice

The Nets had four of their five starters score in double figures during their win over the Warriors. But no one came up bigger than Kyrie Irving, who dropped 38 points, including five three-pointers. After losing four straight games without Kevin Durant and struggling from the field, Irving has come up big for the Nets in back-to-back wins averaging 43 points per game over that stretch. Irving put the league on notice about what to expect from him and the Nets for the rest of the season after the win.

“I told you guys that I was putting a lot of pressure on myself to be the first option or the second option or the main one. This is just a message for everybody at home: first option, the second option, third option, they don’t f****** matter to me. It doesn’t matter who has the ball in their hands as long as they’re being aggressive, and it’s the best shot for our team,” Irving said.

“The objective of this team sport is to win basketball games; not identify one person to carry everybody every single night. Some nights it’s gonna occur like that or seems like that. For me, it’s the team attitude, team atmosphere, and living the results with us playing together and collectively.”

Play

Kyrie Irving | Post-Game Press Conference | Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors Kyrie Irving spoke to the media following Nets vs. Warriors on January 22, 2023. 2023-01-23T05:09:55Z

It will be interesting to see how Irving follows up his performance in Brooklyn’s next game against the Philadelphia 76ers.