Nets Could Sign 10x All-Star on Kevin Durant’s Wishlist: Report

Brooklyn native and former New York Knick Carmelo Anthony is set to be a free agent this offseason. Earlier this month, the ten-time NBA All-Star was said to be in discussions with the Knicks about the possibility of bringing back the former Knick superstar.

Anthony, who is repped by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has been on the “radar” of Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose, who was also Anthony’s longtime agent before he took over the Knicks job. Some believe that a Carmelo reunion in New York could be something the star wants after his bad exit in 2017.

“Time, hopefully, can soften hard feelings from the past. It was in the weeks before the start of training camp in 2017 when his first tenure with the team ended — badly,” Berman said. “Anthony wanted a change of scenery, wanted to win and asked out even after former team president Phil Jackson, with whom he had feuded, was fired. It was a move orchestrated by Rose, then Anthony’s agent at CAA. Anthony is still repped by CAA.”

However, the Knicks might not be the New York team that Carmelo Anthony finds himself on next season.

Carmelo Anthony to the Nets?

While a return to the Knicks is possible, an Eastern Conference Executive told Heavy’s own NBA Insider, Sean Deveney, why it might not be likely.

“They’re considering it, a lot of teams are. He shot the ball well and he is a minimum (contract) guy. Every team is going to talk about him ahead of free agency. It would be a surprise. It would not be something that Thibs wants. He was not crazy about the Kemba Walker thing, but the Knicks had it as a homecoming thing and a good story but you saw how that worked out. So you bring in Melo and he is a defensive liability, Thibs does not play him, and all of a sudden, that becomes the story, just like with Kemba,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney.

If Melo doesn’t sign with the Knicks, he could still be coming back to New York. However, this time Anthony would find himself playing for his hometown Brooklyn Nets.

“Melo needs to go to a better team (than the Knicks) where he is not a distraction. If he leaves L.A., Brooklyn is a lot more of a possibility. Remember, he almost went there once before. Kevin Durant wanted him to come, and the team said no. The way things have gone there, as much BS as he put up with last year, it might be time to do something KD wants. So if Durant still wants Melo, I don’t see how the Nets pass on that,” the Eastern Conference executive continued.

Carmelo Anthony

Anthony had a good year last season, averaging 13 points and 4 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Lakers. The forward also averaged 44% shooting from the field. Carmelo will definitely be a good addition to any team in playoff contention. Will the Nets give Durant the teammate he was asking for last year? For a veteran’s minimum and return to his hometown, it definitely makes sense.