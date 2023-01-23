Nets Enter Trade Talks With Two-Time NBA Blocks Leader

The Brooklyn Nets have been without the services of their best player Kevin Durant, who has been out for the last two weeks after spraining his MCL on January 8. Durant is scheduled to be re-evaluated on January 23, and if he isn’t cleared to resume basketball activities, Brooklyn may have to outsource to find additional help during his extended absence.

According to Michael A. Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nets are among the teams interested in trading for Milwaukee Bucks big man and two-time NBA blocks leader, Serge Ibaka.

“The Milwaukee Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran center a new home via trade, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Several teams are monitoring Ibaka, including the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto writes via HoopsHype.

“The sense is that Milwaukee would be willing to part with Ibaka for a second-round pick, according to NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype.”

Nets Looking To Add ‘Veteran’ Frontcourt Reserve

The Nets struck gold on an extreme discount when they inked young center Nic Claxton to a contract extension this past offseason. Claxton has played way above his $8.5 million annual pay grade this season, as he is averaging career highs in almost every statistical category. This includes his 2.7 blocks per game and 73.3% shooting from the field, which lead the NBA.

But aside from Claxton’s emergence this season, the Nets don’t have much of a frontcourt presence. And although Claxton has played well, he lacks postseason experience, which could become a factor in the later rounds of the playoffs if the Nets make a deep run. According to Scotto, Brooklyn’s front office believes it needs a “veteran frontcourt bench player” and Ibaka fits that description.

“Brooklyn is searching for a veteran frontcourt bench player who can protect the paint and stretch the floor. It’s also worth noting that Ibaka also has ties to Kevin Durant dating back to their days as teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Scotto added.

Scotto also notes that the Miami Heat are among the teams who could pursue Ibaka’s services.

“With Miami center, Dewayne Dedmon considered expendable, as noted in a recent HoopsHype podcast episode and echoed by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Ibaka could be a veteran alternative at center for the Heat,” Scotto added.

Former Nets Draft Pick in Running for Head Coaching Job

The Nets are no strangers to NBA players making the transition from playing into coaching roles. Ime Udoka, Steve Nash, and current Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn were all players before making their way to the sideline. One former Nets draft pick could be the next player to make the transition.

Tim Thomas, who was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in 1997 is being “heavily recruited” to become the next head coach of the Paramus Catholic High School boys’ basketball team, per Landon Buford.

“Former Mavs, 76ers, Bucks F Tim Thomas is being heavily recruited to become the next Paramus Catholic High School boys basketball coach sources tell me,” Buford writes.

“Heavily respected for his AAU program, Thomas just completed his basketball tournament in the state featuring top talent.”

Former Mavs, 76ers, Bucks F Tim Thomas is being heavily recruited to become the next Paramus Catholic High School boys basketball coach sources tell me. Heavily respected for his AAU program, Thomas just completed his basketball tournament in the state featuring top talent. pic.twitter.com/NTlkophqv1 — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) January 18, 2023

It will be interesting to see if Thomas accepts the position.