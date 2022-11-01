Nets Eyeing Disgraced Eastern Conference Champion as Steve Nash Replacement

After a disappointing start of the 2022-23 NBA season, it was clear that something needed to change for the Brooklyn Nets. On Tuesday, November 1, that change came with the team electing to fire their head coach Steve Nash. The news was broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic with a tweet saying, “Nets and Head Coach Steve Nash have agreed to part ways.”

The news that the Nets are moving on from Nash, while it wasn’t surprising it did feel a little unexpected considering all of the other things going on with the recent drama around Kyrie Irving. People had speculated if the Nets front office would make a decision about a potential Irving suspension, but instead, the decision that was made was to part ways with their head coach. Now, Jacque Vaughn is the interim coach, but it has already been said that the Nets will be looking for their next coach.

Ime Udoka and Quin Snyder Potential Coaching Candidates

Less than twenty minutes after the news broke about Nash and the Nets it was already reported that former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder have been identified as potential Nash replacements. Udoka was, of course, on the Nets staff before being hired by the Celtics. However, Udoka was recently suspended by the Celtics for the entire season for having an ‘intimate relationship’ with a female staff member, which violates the team code of conduct.

Despite his suspension and currently still technically being Boston’s coach Udoka was named on November 1 as one of the Nets’ top candidates.

“The Brooklyn Nets have identified Ime Udoka and Quin Snyder among possible candidates for their head coaching vacancy,” RealGM reported. The Boston Celtics are expected to allow Udoka leave the franchise for another job. Udoka was an assistant coach with the Nets before he was hired by the Celtics before the 21-22 season.

Former Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is also on the Nets’ shortlist after stepping down from his position in Utah last offseason. Snyder is known to be wanting to spend a year away, but the opportunity to coach Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could be enticing enough to lure him out. Or will it? He just left a tension-filled job navigating the locker room dynamics of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Would he want that again in Brooklyn?

Ime Udoka Already Set to be Nets Head Coach

Shortly after it was reported that Udoka would be a candidate for the open position in Brooklyn, Shams Charania continued his reporting stating that the Nets and Udoka are already in talks for him to fill the open role.

“Ime Udoka has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be the next Brooklyn Nets head coach and the sides have begun discussions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nets are in the midst of their search process and are continuing to do due diligence,” Charania tweeted.

Just twenty minutes after it was reported by Charania that the Nets and Udoka were in talks about the coaching vacancy in Brooklyn, he added another tweet to share that the Nets’ current plan is to hire Udoka as the next Nets head coach.

“The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Boston granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to leave freely, sources said.” Udoka tweeted.

Previous Reports Linking Udoka to Brooklyn

The November 1 reports aren’t the first time that Ime Udoka has been linked to returning to Brooklyn. Shortly after his disgraced suspension in Boston, Udoka was linked as someone the Nets could look to in the event that Nash was fired.

“Brooklyn is the most obvious destination here for him (Udoka) if they want to keep that team together and want to move on from Steve Nash,” Weiss said via HoopsHype.

Weiss even talked about a potential trade between the two teams involving Udoka.

“What’s really interesting about this is what if Nash gets fired during the season and Ime is the guy for that job? What happens then? Maybe that’s part of the reason why he isn’t fired yet and is suspended. Maybe the Celtics would like to trade him. That would be really fascinating.”