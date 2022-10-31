Nets Fans Erupt After Injury to All-Star: ‘Ah S*** Here We Go Again’

After the midseason blockbuster trade last February that sent All-Star James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers and brought Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets, fans were excited about the future.

But to this point, this season has been a struggle for Simmons. He is averaging just 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game on the year. As a player making north of $35 million this season, the Nets and their fans would like to see more out of the three-time All-Star.

Nets Fans Erupt After Injury to Ben Simmons

Simmons did not make his debut until this season’s opening night despite being traded to the team back in February. For those who may be tardy to the party, a back injury prevented Simmons from making his debut last season. After having back surgery during the offseason, fans were hoping to get a full season out of the recently acquired star forward.

But Nets fans got some grim news on Monday ahead of their rematch with the Indiana Pacers. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of “The Athletic,” the Nets star’s status for their upcoming game has been downgraded to questionable.

“Nets say Ben Simmons has been downgraded to questionable tonight vs. Indiana due to left knee soreness,” Charania tweeted on October 31.

The news of Simmons’ injury sent Nets fans into an uproar.

Steve Nash, Kevin Durant React to ‘Disaster’ Loss

The Nets came into their last matchup looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The contest against the Pacers was considered a ‘give me’ game as Indiana is a team in the midst of a rebuild. But the Nets couldn’t get the job done on Saturday, in a stunning 125-116 loss at home in what head coach Steve Nash described as a ‘disaster’.

“It was a disaster. How else do you say it? Didn’t see the will. Didn’t see the desire or connectivity necessary to get stops and rebounds,” Nash said to reporters after the loss via NetsDaily.

“They’re hearing it. They’re arguing with each other about missing coverages and the lack of communication out there. Just too many errors. Too many errors on top of a lack of effort at times.

Sometimes it’s not even about schemes, it’s about fighting whether it’s, any defense, if you let a guy run in and grab an offensive rebound unopposed it’s hard to get stops. They’re just gonna get two or three chances at the basket.”

Nets star Kevin Durant also chimed in on the loss, noting that it is up to the players on the roster to get the job done.

“That’s on the individuals. We have to take pride individually. Coach [Steve Nash] could do so much, tell you what to do, and he’s got a plan for us. At the end of the day coaching matters, chemistry matters, and all that stuff matters but we’re individuals,” Durant said via NetsDaily.

“We got to be better as individuals and then we’ll bring it to the group and figure it out. Each guy just got to dig down deeper and be better. That’s what it is.”

The Nets will have their shot at revenge against the Pacers as they take them on in a rematch on October 31.