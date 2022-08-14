Nets Linked to $56 Million Sharpshooting Guard and Veteran Big Man in Proposed Kyrie Irving Deal

With the news that Kevin Durant is likely to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets after the superstar gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum in their London meeting, it is likely that Kyrie Irving will be moved as well. What started with championship expectations is rapidly crumbling in the New York borough and is resulting in them losing both of the generational talents they acquired in 2019. So far, the Los Angeles Lakers are the only team that has been in pursuit of Kyrie Irving, but with the price tag for Durant being so high, it may make other teams like the Miami Heat think about going after Irving.

Just as Irving was reported to be growing comfortable in Brooklyn and in a “good place” with the franchise, then the Durant trade news may put a damper on the potential of things being mended between the Nets and Irving.

“A source close to Irving said this week that the seven-time All-Star is in a good place with the Nets and comfortable entering the 2022-23 season,” Begley wrote.

If Durant gets moved, the Nets aren’t likely to keep Irving on their roster. In an August 12 article from Bleacher Report, Irving was attached to the other Los Angeles team.

Los Angeles Clippers Deal for Kyrie Irving

Earlier this offseason, before Irving made a mess of his contract negotiation, the point guard was linked in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Back then, the return that was proposed in an Irving deal was Norman Powell, Reggie Jackson, and Luke Kennard. However, after a contentious summer, Irving drastically dropped his value, and the Nets aren’t expected to get a big return for Kyrie. The drop in value shows in the latest proposed trade shared by Zach Buckley on Bleacher Report.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Marcus Morris Sr., Luke Kennard, and 2028 first-round pick.

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Kyrie Irving.

With the price for Irving being much smaller than it was earlier this offseason, it could be time for the Clippers to hop back into the negotiations. Irving would slide into a finally healthy big three of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and they would do it while only including Morris and Kennard, which feels like a no-brainer.

Morris had a quietly solid season last year for the Clippers averaging 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in Los Angeles. Fresh off of signing his four-year $56 million contract in Los Angeles, Kennard averaged 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2 assists per game for the Clippers.

Nets Would Likely Trade Kyrie if Durant is Dealt

Recently a rival Eastern Conference executive told our own Sean Deveney that he expects the Nets to move Irving with an imminent Durant trade.

“If they’re resigned to losing KD, I don’t see why they would keep Kyrie in place, too. You’d really have to get younger. They would have to look around and maybe revisit the Lakers stuff. The Heat, too, but the Lakers had a framework on a deal,” said the executive.