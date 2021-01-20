Caris Levert’s Strong Message To Nets GM Following Trade

The Brooklyn Nets had to part ways with their sixth man Caris LeVert to complete a blockbuster trade for eight-time all-star James Harden. Caris was one of the Nets’ young stars on the rise. The leader of Brooklyn’s second unit was averaging 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game before the trade. While Caris was disappointed by the trade, he always knew it was a possibility. Nets General Manager Sean Marks was honest with Caris as soon as the Harden trade talks began. As one of Brooklyn’s young stars him being apart of any Harden trade was almost inevitable.

Sean Marks Told Caris LeVert Trade Was a Possibility

”Sean was very honest with me from the first time the rumors kind of came out,” Caris told Kristian Winfield of the Daily News. “He told me don’t rule it out. … He was very honest with me, and I can’t thank him enough for that.” Caris was one of the Nets’ young stars who showed out in the NBA bubble. The world was put on notice after his 51-point performance this summer. And for that, he was one of the most valuable pieces in a Harden trade.

Talks on bringing the 2018 Most Valuable Player to Brooklyn were constant at the start of training camp but eventually slowed down after Harden reportedly expanded his list of trade destinations. “But I didn’t know if it was going to happen, I didn’t know if it wasn’t going to happen, I just kind of knew that it was a possibility, and I knew there was a lot of speculation,” Caris told the New York Daily News. “Obviously, James wasn’t happy in Houston, but I didn’t know when it was going to happen, if it was going to happen, I just tried to block it out and play basketball, and do my job, and I think that’s what I did up until that point.”

Caris Didn’t Rule Out Anything

As The Beard began to grow even more unhappy in Houston, talks between the Nets and Rockets heated up yet again. They were finally able to come to a deal on January 14. Despite having to send a massive number of picks and players to complete the deal for James, the Nets General Manager pulled the trigger on the deal. Because when you are a billion-dollar franchise with a chance to build a super team, you do it. Caris always knew that was a possibility when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came to town.

“When you have players such as Kevin and Kai who want to come and play for your city, I think that you can’t rule anything out when you’re in my position. So, I knew when those guys were coming to town that anything was possible,” Caris said to the Daily News. “As Sean Marks, you have to take those things seriously. Kevin is one of the best players in the world, so if he wants to come and play for your organization, obviously you’re going to make the necessary changes to do that.”

Getting Traded Was a Blessing for Caris

The trade may have been a blessing in disguise for Caris. As part of the NBA’s trade procedures, all players are required to complete a physical for their new teams. During his physical, it was revealed that Caris had a small mass on his left kidney. Something that may not have been found if he was not traded.

“I was feeling 100% healthy,” he said to the New York Daily News. “So, in a way, this trade definitely showed and revealed what was going on in my body, so I’m definitely looking at it from that side, and humbled to know that this trade could have possibly saved me.”

