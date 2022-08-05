Former Nets Guard Goes Viral for Sounding Off on How Steph Curry ‘Bothers’ Him

Former Brooklyn Nets guard and close friend of Kevin Durant recently made headlines in a podcast appearance he made talking about his friendship with Durant. On an August appearance on the Players Choice Podcast, James shared a comment about his conversations with Kevin Durant and as friends watching each other play in their respective postseasons.

“So, when they [the Nets] was trash, and they was losing, I called him one day, I was like ‘You know what this means, right? You going to come to my playoff game'”, James said.

“He was like ‘No way I’m coming to your playoff game, and then like a week later, he [Durant] called me before the playoffs started, he’s like ‘Yeah I’m going to be there.’

The quote was quickly aggregated, and the wording and timeline James mentioned was confusing and made it sound like Durant gave up last season. However, the guard took to Twitter to clarify his comments with the missing context of the Nets up and down season.

“U gotta watch the whole thing. Bro had mcl problems and nobody was playing when all that happen. He also called me like three days later and said they was going to win it all. So yea season has its up and downs. Can’t watch a snippet and expect to get the whole story,” James tweeted.

Mike James Comments on Steph Curry

However, those aren’t the only comments by James that made headlines. The guard also shared his thoughts on Steph Curry, and while he may be a top-ten NBA player all-time, James doesn’t currently believe that Curry is a top-five player in the current NBA.

When the host noticed James left Curry out of his current top-five players, he gave his reasoning, which included Steph being “one-dimensional.”

“Steph, how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it’s just kinda one-dimensional at times,” James said. “He’s not the primary ball-handler a lot, and for a point guard, that kinda bothers me.”

The former Nets point guard’s list included Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Of those five players, James noted that he believes each could take over and make any team they are on a contender, and he doesn’t know if Curry can.

“I think those other five can do whatever they want to do on any team in the world right now,” Mike James said. “I just don’t know about that for Steph. It’s a little murky for Steph… If you put him in Minnesota, he would still kill, but I don’t know if it would be the same.”

Steph Curry Responds to Mike James

The quote already made its way to Curry, and the Golden State Warriors point guard threw shade about James’ comments jokingly in an interview at his basketball camp asking how he’d fare one-on-one versus any of the campers there, to which the Finals MVP made a note of mentioning the slight by James.

“It’s all bad for them [the campers], it’s all bad for them. Even as one-dimensional as I am,” Curry said, laughing. “Sorry, I’m petty. I’m so petty.”

The video almost shows the thought coming to Curry’s mind before he shares it and breaks with a laugh.

Mike James saw Curry’s response and responded to it on his own Twitter with five laughing emojis.