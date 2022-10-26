Nets Kevin Durant Unveils His Pick for Next Face of the NBA

The Brooklyn Nets star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving exploded for 74 points in their last game but got upstaged by the Memphis Grizzlies’ rising duo of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, who combined for 76 points as the Nets suffered their second loss of the season.

Morant and the Grizzlies were one of the best teams in the NBA last season, winning 56 games, earning them the second overall seed in the Western Conference. But despite an impressive regular season, Memphis fell to the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs.

Morant, who was a first-time All-Star and won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award last season, is looking to take the next step after an impressive 2022 campaign. Durant is already crowning Morant as the next face of the NBA.

“He’s the most marketable guy in our league — the face of our league going forward. There are so many kids that are inspired by what he does,” Durant said after the loss via ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

Durant Sounds off on Morant’s ‘Unique’ Game

Despite being in a draft class with one of the most highly scouted recruits in NBA history, Zion Williamson, you could make the argument that to this point, Morant has been the best player in his draft class. He has already been Rookie of The Year, named to the All-NBA team in 2022, and been an All-Star.

When discussing the Grizzlies star, Durant placed him in the same category as Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose but noted that Morant couldn’t be compared to any past players because of his uniqueness.

“He’s a unique player. A lot of athleticism and creativity out there. Body type reminds you of somebody like — well he’s taller than A.I. [Allen Iverson], but a wiry, strong player … but he’s an incredible player, man,” Durant added.

“I’ve been in the league with DRose [Derrick Rose] and Russell Westbrook, so many athletic guards I’m missing, but those two stick out the most to me. The stuff they were doing was unheard of, and you’re seeing other guys doing the same thing. I’m sure he’s inspired by those two as well. The league’s in a great place.”

Jesse Jackson Sounds off on Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has been no stranger to social justice issues, as displayed in his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccination last season. While Irving’s dare-to-be-different attitude has rubbed some people the wrong way, it has earned him the nod of approval from several noteworthy publics figures.

One of those people is none other than Reverend Jesse Jackson, who had high praise for the Nets star on a recent episode of Scoop B Radio.

“Men speak their minds on issues all the time. Playing ball is what he does for a living. I mean, you HAVE to speak out. You can’t be ignorant about what’s around you and not be in front of 18,000 people that are hostile towards your interests and you have to cover their emotions; so guys are increasingly sensitive,” Jackson said in a conversation with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

“Kyrie speaks out and he speaks up. I sit with him when he speaks out and speaks up. He’s like a preacher when he stands in the pulpit. The Bible is a social justice guideline. Preachers must speak out; everybody must cry out for justice, it’s the morally right thing to do. Kyrie will survive as long as he keeps running by everyone and shooting that ball, he’ll play basketball. After basketball, he’ll look back on his life and say I MADE A DIFFERENCE.”

The Nets will look to get back on track in their next game against the Milwaukee Bucks.