Nets Kevin Durant Rips ‘Laughable’ NBA 2K Rating

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had quite an eventful offseason this summer. After getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn, which left the entire league shell shocked. The two sides were in a tug of war throughout most of the offseason as there always seemed to be a roadblock preventing Durant from getting traded. In the end, both sides decided that the best decision was for Durant to return to the franchise for the 2023 season and move forward.

Kevin Durant Rips His 2K Rating

Durant is preparing to embark on his fourth season with the Nets. The beginning of the NBA season also means, the release of the latest NBA 2K video game, the hottest-selling basketball game on the market.

In preparation for its release, the game’s player rankings were released. And after realizing he was yet again not ranked a 99 in the game, Durant had a bone to pick with 2K’s digital marketing director, Ronnie Singh.

“Aye Ronnie 2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable,” Durant tweeted on September 6.

Singh hit back at the Nets superstar by Tweeting:

“I am petitioning for us to remove [Michael Jordan] on the cover and replacing with you the real 99”

Blake Griffin’s Omission From Nets Roster Explained

The Nets roster for training camp is almost complete, and there will be one eyebrow-raising omission from the roster this season. Nets forward Blake Griffin, who spent the last two seasons with the franchise, will not be returning to Brooklyn this fall.

Griffin was one of the Nets’ biggest hustlers on the floor, often doing the dirty work for the team on defense. So, to see Brooklyn elect to not bring him back was a bit of a head-scratcher. But Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News says that Griffin’s omission from the Nets roster is for reasons beyond basketball.

“Um. There’s something about Blake Griffin that Steve Nash doesn’t like. I’ll just say that. Maybe not like but doesn’t feel is deserving of minutes on a basketball floor,” Winfield said in a conversation on “The Athletic NBA Show’ with David Aldridge and Marcus Thompson.

“I mean you had Blake Griffin basically just wasting away most of the second half of the season because he just couldn’t hit a shot. That’s what it was he missed, I don’t remember, it must have twenty or twenty-plus straight open threes. People were just daring him to shoot.

But he did everything else pretty well… he hustled, he grabbed rebounds and made the right pass. He did those things well, but for Steve, it just boiled down to, he just couldn’t hit an open shot, and that was a liability so that was it. I think that’s probably why they didn’t sign him because why sign him if you aren’t going to play him?”

After a roller coaster 2022 season followed by an even more tumultuous offseason, all eyes will be on the Nets to see how well they perform this year. It will be interesting to see if they can deliver a championship.