Shocker Nets-Lakers Blockbuster Trade ‘Makes Sense’: NBA Sources

News broke this week of a secret meetup at the NBA Draft Combine between the Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks. Both teams are coming off of disappointing seasons and have some imminent roster moves that need to be made.

At the time it was first reported, Adam Zagoria of the New York Times shared to Twitter about the meeting. The purpose of the meeting was undetermined.

“Nets GM Sean Marks and Lakers exec Rob Pelinka had a meeting at the Marriot Marquis this week at the NBA Combine,” Zagoria said via his Twitter account on May 21. “Unclear what they discussed. Potential trade? Dinner plans? Comparing superstar headaches?”

Nets GM Sean Marks and Lakers exec Rob Pelinka had a meeting at the Marriot Marquis this week at the NBA Combine. Unclear what they discussed. Potential trade? Dinner plans? Comparing superstar headaches? — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 21, 2022

The New York Daily News released an article on what it would take for the Nets to acquire LeBron James from the Lakers on March 22, but that wasn’t the only possible move between the Lakers and Nets.

Could Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook reunite in Brooklyn?

The meeting between Marks and Pelinka led to speculation — wild, maybe — that they could be talking about a major trade, perhaps one that would send Kyrie Irving to Los Angeles for Russell Westbrook. Is it feasible?

On May 23, a Western Conference NBA executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney that the deal could become a real possibility.

“It is trading one problem for another problem but if you are the Lakers, you can live with that. The Nets are reluctant to commit to Kyrie for a long term because, obviously, they do not know how much he’s gonna play. But the Lakers, they’re more willing. Kyrie and LeBron have their own relationship, they would be happy to get back together. And remember, AD and Kyrie have a relationship, too. Kyrie was recruiting Davis to go to Boston three years ago, so they have their connection.” said the Western Conference executive.

While the relationship parts of the deal do make sense, the source also talked about how it makes sense for style of play and especially for floor spacing in Brooklyn.

“On the Lakers side, of course you do it. The question is, you’re the Nets, put aside whatever the relationship between KD and Russ is now, how do they fit on the floor? Get Ben Simmons back and healthy, how do those pieces fit? You have Seth Curry and hopefully Joe Harris to stretch the floor. You will need a 5 to stretch the floor. You need shooting. But it would be a pretty incredible swap, it would be a shocker. Kyrie for Russell, that would be really, really interesting.”

Another NBA Source ‘It Makes Sense’

The Western Conference executive isn’t the only source that added their insights to the deal. Another NBA source confirmed to Deveney that the deal makes sense between Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

“The Westbrook-Durant stuff was always a little overblown. Westbrook never held it against Durant as much as people think. They needle each other, but that just happens. The big for the Nets is the financial stuff. You have to give Kyrie around $40 million per year for four or five years, and that locks you into him,” said the NBA source. “They’ve been just as good a team without him (Irving) as with him. So why give him that money? Westbrook, it is one year, then you can probably keep him at a much lesser contract. There are a lot of aspects there that, when you look, it makes sense.”

However, while this source says that the deal “makes sense” it will take a lot to get it done and a lot of personalities to agree on the deal.

“But a deal like that takes commitment from everybody involved, and it will not be easy to get everyone on board.” he continued.

A trade sending Russell Westbrook anywhere appears impossible at the moment, but to send him to Brooklyn to team up again with Kevin Durant would certainly be a shocker. While some around the NBA think that the deal makes sense, so much has to fall into place to do it, and with a roster that already drew criticism during Brooklyn’s disappointing playoff run, replacing Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook seems like a very big downgrade.”