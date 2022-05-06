Nets Land Former NBA Rebound King in Proposed Ben Simmons Deal

The Summer of Ben Simmons trade rumor continues in full force, and it is only May. One rumor has had Ben Simmons going to Utah in a deal for Rudy Gobert, and another has Simmons going to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal. Today, we have another proposed trade deal for the Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard.

In Bleacher Reports, Zach Buckley’s recent article ‘Offseason Trade Ideas to Land NBA Superstars New Sidekicks,’ Buckley has Simmons on the move to Atlanta in exchange for Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and the No. 16 pick in the upcoming draft. The deal also had the Nets sending standout rookie Cam Thomas in the deal too.

Simmons to Atlanta

Could the Atlanta Hawks be a good trade partner for the Nets to unload Simmons off to? The Hawks were one of the teams most interested and engaged in him at the NBA trade deadline. However, their talks slowed when Simmons was traded to the Nets. Simmons never made his debut in Brooklyn due to lingering back trouble. The injury issues are one of the reasons fueling the Brooklyn dealing the Australian point guard rumors.

The full trade details:

Atlanta Receives: Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas

Brooklyn Receives: Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and No. 16 pick

For Brooklyn, Capela could help fill a glaring hole in the Brooklyn lineup as a rim protector and athletic big man. His spot at top-20 defensively for his position is huge for the Nets. Adding Bogdan Bogdanovic from Atlanta brings an excellent scoring option for the Nets and an extra playmaking possibility. Brooklyn also getting a first round pick in the trade is an underrated aspect of this deal. Getting a early draft picks gives Brooklyn some possible trade flexibility or the opportunity to add young depth to their roster.

Atlanta would receive a player that they already had large amounts of interest in with Simmons. It seems like an interesting fit for Simmons to play next to Trae Young, but their interest is there. Along with Simmons, the Hawks would acquire Cam Thomas as well, who showed flashes offensively for the Nets this season and could make an impact on a young Hawks team.

Who Wins The Deal

With a recent surgery causing Simmons to be sidelined even longer, his trade value is surely going to be less. However, this trade could be a win for both sides. Atlanta gets a second star to play with Trae Young. Brooklyn gets their big man, a secondary scorer, and draft pick. Despite Simmons being an odd fit in Atlanta, it is still an upgrade.

The draft pick also gives Brooklyn its third that they collected from Ben Simmons swaps. This gives the Nets an onslaught of possible trade opportunities that could help them acquire another player in a win-now move. Or it could be used on a player with upside in the upcoming NBA draft and a player on a minimum that can give the Brooklyn Nets some much-needed depth off of the bench.