Nets Could Find Perfect Veteran Fit via 8-Time All-Star Free Agent

The Brooklyn Nets are in the market for a backup center. They are known to be interested in adding one more veteran big man for their rotation. Ben Simmons is expected to get extended minutes at center for the Nets, and with his injury history, the team could benefit from adding depth at the big man position to take pressure off of Simmons and Nic Claxton as he continues to develop.

Two big men have been mentioned the most as potential additions for the Nets, and one is Hassan Whiteside and the other is All-Star big man Dwight Howard. Howard in the last few seasons, has proven that he can not only accept a role off of the bench for teams but thrive in it as well. One of the best examples was his play and contributions in the Los Angeles Lakers championship run in 2020. Howard found himself again mentioned as a possible answer to the Nets’ big man questions.

Dwight Howard the Only Veteran That Fits the Nets

On the September 15 episode of The Crossover podcast with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck, Howard was named as the only veteran that makes sense on this Nets team.

In “Crossover” podcast, Chris Mannix and Howard Beck believe LeMarcus Aldridge is likely retiring. Beck thinks only one veteran FA fits with Nets: Dwight Howard. https://t.co/A9Qdth9Jhf — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) September 15, 2022

Howard was a solid backup center again for the Lakers despite it being a down season in Los Angeles. The big man averaged over 6 points and nearly 6 rebounds per game in his 18th NBA season and proved he could still contribute on both ends when called upon. Could he be the answer for the Nets at center? Nets insider Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News mentioned why he believes Brooklyn needs to add depth for this upcoming season’s roster.

“I don’t think it’s the best idea to have a guy whose got chronic back issues playing at center against these giants we’re talking about,” Winfield said. “To my understanding, the Nets still have their mid-level, and they’re still looking at trades. If they’re able to come up on Myles Turner, I think this team is destined for a big run.”

Winfield noted that the Nets are known to be targeting a trade to answer this concern at big man by acquiring Myles Turner from the Indianapolis Pacers, and if they are unable to do so may look to another veteran. If it’s not Howard, he also named Whiteside and even DeMarcus Cousins.

However, according to Mannix and Beck, the best fit for the team would be Howard.

Howard and Nets Have Mutual Interest

This isn’t the first time that Howard’s name has been tossed around as a signing for Brooklyn. Multiple times this summer this was reported and interest between the two sides was even confirmed back in July.

When Howard’s name was being linked to the Nets, NBA Insider Brandon’ Scoop B’ Robinson, went straight to the source and asked the All-Star big man if he would have any interest to sign in Brooklyn, to which Howard quickly exclaimed, “Yes I am, [I] would love that,” Robinson tweeted.