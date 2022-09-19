Nets Linked to $30 Million Offensive ‘Focal-Point’ Center in Proposed Deal

The Brooklyn Nets were praised for some of the moves they made this offseason with the acquisition of TJ Warren, Royce O’Neale, and Edmund Sumner. They also brought back key players like Patty Mills and Nic Claxton in re-signings. Those moves looked even better when the dust settled, and the Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were determined to be returning to Brooklyn next season after a summer of trade rumors. Not only did they secure their stars and sign new players, they also will see the return of Joe Harris and Ben Simmons from injury which should help the Nets become instant contenders in the East and NBA as a whole.

However, one position that has been highlighted as a key for improvement for the Nets is the center position. Brooklyn has been reported to be interested in bringing in another veteran center. They have been said to be in trade discussions at one time for Indiana Pacers’ athletic shot-blocking big man Myles Turner. If they are unable to trade for Turner, Hassan Whiteside, DeMarcus Cousins, and even Dwight Howard have been mentioned as potential free agents, the Nets could add.

Nets Find New Big Man in Proposed Deal with Pelicans

In a recent trade proposal from Bleacher Report, the Nets were linked to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that would bring Pelicans’ big man Jonas Valanciunas. Andy Bailey notes in his article that the Nets need a center, and Valanciunas has some upside to the deal because he can bring offense other big men don’t. Bailey knows that he won’t get the same opportunities offensively on a team with Durant and Irving, but when he does he will likely benefit from being single-covered on a team with the offensive firepower the Nets have.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Jonas Valanciunas and Garrett Temple

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Joe Harris, Edmond Sumner, and a top-10 protected 2028 first-round pick

In the deal, the Nets get an upgrade at center and reunite with Garrett Temple without giving up an incredible amount. Joe Harris has already been mentioned as a player the Nets could look to trade this season as he returns from injury, and Sumner is still an unknown what impact he will make on the Nets roster.

Bailey explains the Pelicans need floor spacing and would answer that by acquiring Harris and that Valanciunas could also be an offensive focal point for the Nets in lineups without their two superstars which is a needed improvement.

Possibility Nets Deal Joe Harris

Last week, we reported that a name the Nets could look to trade this season could be Joe Harris. One NBA executive told Heavy.com that he believes the Nets will look to deal either Harris or Seth Curry.

“One of them [Curry or Harris] will get dealt before the deadline, that would be my guess. Both are really good shooters, obviously, that is their skill. But both are bad defenders who will be targeted in the playoffs. Obviously, finding a new home for either guy has not been the priority for them this summer so, no, they have not really had talks about a deal for either guy, so far.

But I suspect they’ll want to come out and see how healthy Harris is, see if he is back to his old form, then they may start to figure out what they can get for him vs. what they can get for Curry. Harris has more value if he can show he is healthy — he is not as poor a defender as Curry. If they’re going to try to make a deep playoff run, Harris is more likely the one they’d keep,” the executive told Heavy.