Nets Make Final Call On Star’s Future: Report

For the second consecutive year, the Brooklyn Nets were swept out of the first round of the playoffs, this time by the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite being eliminated in four games, most fans could not help but notice the fight Brooklyn put up against the Sixers. And although some of the final scores were lopsided, the Nets showing in the postseason gave fans something to be optimistic about.

After acquiring four first-round picks from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant trade, many believe that the franchise is in a prime position to add another superstar to a core that has already proven that they are ready to compete. If the Nets decide to make a trade this summer, it won’t include their recently acquired swingman, Mikal Bridges. Per Nets insider Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, the franchise has no intention to include Bridges in any potential trades.

“League and team sources who are not permitted to speak publicly about trades have previously told The Athletic the Nets aren’t interested in trading Mikal Bridges, the prized return in the Kevin Durant trade,” Schiffer writes. “They already turned down four first-round picks from the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline for him.”

Nets Want Significant Haul in Any Miles Bridges Deal

Even though the Nets may be taking a stern stance on not moving Bridges, change is one thing that is constant in the NBA. Sure, Bridges played the best basketball of his career after being traded by the Suns, but that was just a small sample. And the reality of it is that even with Bridges playing out of his mind, the Nets still got swept.

Things are always subject to change in the NBA. And the rumor mill has been churning since Portland Trail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard was spotted at Barclays Center during the Nets’ first-round playoff matchup against the Sixers. Those rumors got fueled even more when the Blazers star listed his Oregon home for sale. There also has been speculation that Portland may be willing to listen to offers about the third overall pick in this year’s draft.

But Schiffer notes that in any offers that Portland proposed for Bridges, the Nets would require a significant haul.

“If the Nets were to have a change of heart, they’d want more than a pair of assets for Bridges. By trading him, the Nets would be rebuilding around Sharpe, 19, or Simons, 23, and likely either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller depending on who the Charlotte Hornets select at No. 2,” Schiffer adds.

“It would make the Nets younger but do them no immediate favors as their 2024 first-round selection is owned by the Houston Rockets outright from the original James Harden trade.”

Miles Bridges Trade Proposal Shut Down by Insider

On the other hand, the Blazers would also have to consider what they deem fair in any potential trades this offseason. Particularly ahead of the NBA Draft in June. Like the Nets, the Blazers have a significant number of players who would be considered valuable to contending teams around the league.

In response to a trade proposal that sent Bridges to the Blazers for budding stars Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, and the third overall pick, Schiffer called the deal “tempting” but also noted it would not necessarily put the Blazers in title contention.

“Only if Portland doesn’t feel Henderson or Miller is a sure-fire, future All-Star — and that’s a big if — would a No. 3 and Simons deal be tempting,” Schiffer added.

“Bridges is the type of player Portland desperately needs — they lack a top-tier perimeter defender and would welcome his offensive skill set — but I’m not sure Bridges puts them into the championship-contending mode everyone in Portland thinks this team is headed with a trade.”