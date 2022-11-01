Nets Make Final Call on Steve Nash’s Future

Steve Nash

Getty Steve Nash argues a call during the Nets win over the Indiana Pacers on October 31.

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have mutually agreed to part ways according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The decision comes after a 2-5 start to the season.  Nash was in his third year as leader of the Nets locker room and had a record of 94 -67 during his tenure.

Jacque Vaughn will take over as interim head coach, as the Nets are scheduled to take on the Chicago Bulls tonight. However, Brooklyn will look at other head coaching candidates to take over his role in the future.

