Five Ex-Nets Players Charged in Multimillion Dollar NBA Fraud Case

In a bombshell announcement on October 7, 18 former players were charged in a $3.9 million NBA health insurance fraud scam in an effort to finesse the league’s benefits plan. Among those charged are five former Nets players and one former Long Island Nets assistant coach.

Per NBC News among those named in the indictment are former Nets draft picks Terrence Williams, Antoine Wright, and Chris Douglas-Roberts (who is also identified in the indictment with the alias “Supreme Bey”), as well as former Nets guards C.J. Watson, Alan Anderson, and his wife. Former Long Island Nets assistant coach Milt Palacio is named in the indictment as well.

Terrance Williams, Alan Anderson, and Chris Douglas-Roberts are the former Nets among the 18 former NBA players arrested and charged federally for defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. https://t.co/9xslDspvt7 — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) October 7, 2021

Terrance Williams Deemed Ringleader of Fraud Case

Per NBC Sports, Williams who played with the New Jersey Nets from 2009-10 was the ringleader of the scam who recruited other players to join his scheme.

“Williams allegedly orchestrated the years-long scheme and recruited other NBA health plan participants to assist by offering them fake invoices to support their claims. He allegedly received at least $230,000 in kickback payments from 10 other players in return for providing the alleged false documentation,” Jonathan Dienst of WNBC New York in conjunction with Tom Winter, and Courtney Copenhagen of NBC News writes.

“The 34-year-old Williams also allegedly helped three co-defendants — Davis, Charles Watson Jr., and Antoine Wright — obtain fake letters of medical necessity to justify some of the services on which the false invoices were based. Williams also allegedly impersonated an individual who processed plan claims at one point in furtherance of his alleged scheme.”

Players Were Reimbursed for Services They Never Received

The multimillion dollar swindle was centered around players receiving reimbursements for medical services that they never received. The participants are being charged with a federal crime and are scheduled to be arraigned at U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

“Among the false reimbursement claims described in the indictment is a $19,000 claim that Williams filed for chiropractic services he allegedly never had and for which he received $7,672.55 in reimbursement. Williams also allegedly obtained a template for a fake invoice designed to appear as if it had been issued by the office,” Dienst, Winter, and Copenhagen write per NBC News.

“Fake chiropractic treatment invoices were allegedly also created for Davis, Watson Jr., and Wright and emailed to Williams. The template had the date, invoice number, services, and a charge of $15,000 filled in but left the “bill to” box, where the name of the patient would ordinarily be found, blank, according to the indictment.”

Williams, who is the alleged mastermind in the scheme along with former Nets guard Alan Anderson helped others within the ring get fraudulent medical documents in order to get the reimbursements.

“Williams is accused of emailing those fake invoices to the other defendants named in the indictment. He and defendant Alan Anderson, who briefly played for the Nets from 2013 to 2015, allegedly helped get fake letters of medical necessity for Davis, Watson Jr., and Wright in furtherance of the fraud scheme as well,” per NBC News.

The NBA offers these medical benefits to players in an effort for them to have a high quality of life while they are playing and long after they retire. Taking advantage of those benefits and using them for personal gain could end up landing these former players in extremely hot water.

