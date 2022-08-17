Nets in Negotiations to Keep Kevin Durant in Brooklyn Next Season

Speculation. After a while, the pattern has the latest Kevin Durant news turning into mere speculation as the traction in trade proposals continues to wane. With the Brooklyn Nets’ historic asking price, teams aren’t able to put together the trade package necessary to complete a deal for the superstar forward. To get a deal done for Durant, there would likely need to be a third team involved in the trade, but teams have been reported to be ‘hesitant‘ to help Brooklyn facilitate a deal.

The team that was speculated to be closest in the sweepstakes for Durant was the Boston Celtics, who recent reports state that there have been no ‘discussions of substance‘ in their Durant conversations. The Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers either don’t have or aren’t willing to include an All-Star haul for the 12-year All-Star, which leaves questions on if a deal could get done.

Recently, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared the recent developments in the Durant deal, which includes the Nets beginning negotiations to try to see what it will take to keep the Slim Reaper in Brooklyn.

Nets Negotiating with Durant to Stay

Windhorst, on the August 16 episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, shared where the latest in Durant negotiations sit in Brooklyn.

“What’s kind of developed over those 47 days is we now kind of have two different negotiations,” said Brian Windhorst on NBA Today on Tuesday. “One, of course, is with all those teams interested in Kevin Durant and the Nets. We just haven’t seen significant traction with any of those deals. The Nets’ asking price is very high. Their leverage for getting those teams who are interested in offering so much just hasn’t materialized.

“The other negotiation that is now developing is between Durant and the Nets. That separate negotiation about what it would like for him to come back. That’s what a big part of the discussion he had with owner Joe Tsai in London about 10, 11 days ago was. Joe Tsai and the Nets believe they have a really good team. They don’t believe they have a good trade for Kevin Durant. They want him to consider coming back. But Durant has very clearly made it known he doesn’t want to play for the Nets under the current situation with the current coach and current GM.

“You have to ask yourself, what is the avenue? What is the path for Kevin Durant to move forward with the Nets? Because he’s been told no on firing Steve Nash. He’s been told no on firing Sean Marks. So where do we go from here?”

Durant Could Hold Out of Training Camp

For the Nets they would like to have clarity in the Durant situation before Media Day and training camp, but with the way things have been escalating in the trade rumors, some wonder if Durant will show up for training camp.

“A week ago, if you had asked me, ‘will Kevin Durant hold out of training camp if he’s not traded?’ I would have been like, ‘I can’t see it.’ Now I can see it. That is what we’re headed towards,” Brian Windhorst said.

Will Durant report? Will the Nets be able to find a trade partner for him? Or will the Nets’ preferred situation of bringing Durant back to Brooklyn will occur?