Kyrie Irving Urged to Leave Nets, Join Western Conference Foe

Kyrie Irving was at the Barclays Center on March 13 cheering on his Brooklyn Nets against the New York Knicks. He couldn’t play since he’s unvaccinated against COVID-19, but the one-time MVP was able to attend the game, something Kevin Durant was confused by.

Durant called out New York City Mayor Eric Adams after dropping 53 points on the Knicks. The two-time Finals MVP doesn’t understand why Irving can attend the game but can’t play. Neither does U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who believes Irving should leave the Nets and play for the Houston Rockets.

“Let Kyrie Irving play,” Cruz said. “If Brooklyn won’t let Kyrie play, I’m going to make a pitch to you directly. Kyrie, come to Houston, play for the Rockets. We’ll let you play. He’s a hell of a player. Uncle Drew’s being benched by asinine Democratic theater. This is stupid.”

Irving can’t play in New York or Toronto until he gets the COVID-19 vaccine. The Nets star has already said that he won’t take the shot, which means he’ll continue to be a part-time player if remains with Brooklyn.

Irving Has No Intention of Getting the Shot

Irving told reporters in January that he won’t get the COVID-19 shot under any circumstances, so it looks like the Nets will be without their starting point guard for home playoff games if they advance past the play-in tournament.

“That’s my decision already and I’m standing on it. I live my life the majority of the time when I’m away from this, so when I say I’m not getting vaccinated, I’m making a choice with my life and somehow it gets mixed into, ’What about the basketball?′ Like no, bro,” Irving said in January, via SI. “I’m protected by all the doctors I’ve talked to and I’m just staying rooted.

“But in terms of where I am with my life outside of this, I stay rooted in my decision and that’s just what it is. It’s not going to be swayed just because of one thing is this NBA life that somehow it’s brought to my attention to being more important than what’s going on in the real world. It’s just not happening for me.”

Irving has a player option worth $36,503,300 for next season. If he declines it, he would become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The odds of Uncle Drew leaving Brooklyn and going to Houston, though, are next to none.

Irving Isn’t Leaving Durant for the Rockets

Irving and Durant are best friends. They wanted to play on the Nets and lead the franchise to a championship together. Even though Irving would be a full-time player on the Rockets, he’s not leaving the Nets to play for a rebuilding team.

Irving signed with the Nets for a reason. He grew up in New Jersey and is close to his family. Although it could be fun to watch Irving play with Jalen Green, Christian Wood, Alperen Şengün, Jae’Sean Tate and Kenyon Martin Jr. in Houston, that will never happen. The Duke product is on a championship contender and playing with his close pal (Durant).

It will be interesting to see what Irving does this summer. He’ll probably be on the Nets next season, but will he be playing on his player option or will he sign a new contract? Only time will tell.