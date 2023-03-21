Nets Poised for Franchise-Altering Deal for Celtics Star: ‘Situation to Monitor’

The Boston Celtics All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are still in their prime at 23 and 26 years old, respectively. But despite having youth on their side, this year could be their last shot at hanging another banner in Boston. With a looming decision surrounding Brown’s potential free agency in 2024, NBA insider Keith Smith Says not to rule out the possibility of Brown and the Celtics parting ways.

“No one has really turned down a super-max extension. The Celtics need to hope Jaylen Brown is eligible this summer, or everything could get a lot more complicated,” Smith tweeted on March 21. “Even then, I wonder if the supermax alone will be enough? It’s become a real situation to monitor.”

Brown has to be named to one of the three All-NBA teams this season in order to be eligible to sign a supermax deal with Boston. This season he averages 26.7 points per game while shooting 49% from the field.

If Brown declines or is ineligible for a supermax deal, Boston could also opt not to wait until he is a free agent to part ways with Brown and trade him before next year’s deadline, Similar to what the Nets did with Kyrie Irving.

Nets Still Have Assets From Kevin Durant, Suns Trade

Brown is one of the top two-way players in the NBA today and played a key role in helping lead the Celtics to last year’s NBA Finals where they nearly knocked off the Golden State Warriors. He may not be a household name when it comes to superstars around the league, but Brown is still an All-Star-level talent that is elite on both sides of the court.

Needless to say, he won’t come cheap at all if the Celtics make him available. But in terms of teams that would have the assets to acquire Brown in a potential semi-blockbuster deal, no team is more equipped right now than the Brooklyn Nets.

When you consider what it took for the Phoenix Suns to pry Kevin Durant away from the Nets at the trade deadline, they had to part ways with Mikal Bridges (who has proven to be a star), Cam Johnson, and four first-round picks. After July, Brooklyn will still possess most of the assets it took for the Suns to land Durant, who, with all due respect to Brown, is worth much more on the trade market. Cam Johnson is the only question mark because he could potentially depart as a restricted free agent, but the Nets will have the opportunity to match any offer he receives.

Nets’ Assets From Kyrie Trade Could Factor in Poential Jaylen Brown Deal

If by some stretch of the imagination, the Celtics reject the Nets variation of assets they recouped from the Suns in the Durant trade, they have even more collateral at their disposal for a potential deal for Brown.

That collateral is the assets they received in return from the first blockbuster deal they completed at the deadline when they sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. They received an unprotected first-round pick in 2029 and valuable role players in Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie in the deal.

It is also worth considering the homegrown talent the Nets had on their roster before trading Irving and Durant in February. Cam Thomas has shown flashes of superstar talent this season, and Nic Claxton has quickly come on as one of the NBA’s best centers. Both could be viewed by other franchises as players who could help jumpstart a rebuild. With all of the valuable variables they currently possess, Brooklyn could easily put together trade packages that are more appealing than that of their competitors.