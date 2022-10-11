Nets Provide Injury Update on Key Starter Ahead of Season Opener

One of the keys to the Brooklyn Nets‘ success this season will be their returning sharpshooter, Joe Harris. In his last full NBA season, Harris shot a scorching 46.4 percent from beyond the arc, which was tops in the NBA. But last season, he only played 14 games because of an ankle injury.

As the Nets prepare to open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 19, they want to be sure their team is as healthy as possible. As a precaution, Harris was held out of the Nets’ preseason matchup against the Miami Heat on October 6.

“What I meant was that I hope it’s not like a lingering thing,” Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters via Chris Milholen of Sports Illustrated. “I think it’s just a precaution tonight. He’s a little sore, and we just want to make sure he gets the proper recovery so that he can come back to full strength.”

Harris to Travel with Nets for Final Leg of Preseason

While it is not the most ideal news, there is one thing the Nets can be optimistic about. Nash announced Harris would travel with the team to Milwaukee and Minnesota, leaving the door open for him to suit up during the preseason.

“Joe Harris (foot) didn’t practice but is expected to travel with the #Nets to Milwaukee and Minnesota,’ Brian Lewis of the New York Post tweeted on October 6. “Steve Nash wasn’t sure if Seth Curry (ankle) would make the preseason-ending road trip, but said Curry is “progressing.”

Harris has not played an NBA game since November 12 after suffering an ankle injury that required him to have surgery earlier last season. The Nets decided that the in-season surgery was the best option so he could return later in the season without risking potential flareups.

But that is the opposite of what happened. Harris suffered multiple setbacks in his recovery and eventually had to get a second surgery that ended his season. With possibly the most important season in franchise history looming, Brooklyn wants to be sure all of their main guys are available to start the season.

Nets Not Looking to Trade Harris

Before suffering that injury in November, Harris was averaging 11 points per game on 45/47/83 shooting splits. The Nets sharpshooter could be a big help to several young teams with bright futures. But for a player of his caliber, the Nets would need to get back a significant player who could make an immediate impact in exchange for Harris. However, Michael A. Scotto of HoopsHype says the Nets are not interested in moving him.

“Internally, the Nets believe Harris’ size can help them on the boards next season, and his floor spacing would help Ben Simmons thrive with the team in transition and create driving lanes for the Australian forward,” Scotto writes per “HoopsHype”.

“A potential lineup of Irving, Curry, Harris, Simmons, and Kevin Durant would provide maximum floor spacing for Simmons to thrive and be a nightmare to cover defensively.”

With the additions of long-range threats Seth Curry and Royce O’Neale, the Nets are already a threat from beyond the arc. The addition of Harris at 100% could make them downright scary.