Nets Pushed to Replace Sean Marks With Coveted Free Agent Exec

Following the departures of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant Ian O’Connor of the New York Post says that Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has to part ways with one last part of the 7/11 era, general manager Sean Marks. He believes the big move that could accelerate Brooklyn’s rebuild is to replace Marks with Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Meyers, who is set to be a free agent after this season.

“Owner Joe Tsai is reported to be worth more than $8 billion, and if he is serious about building a program with credible title aspirations, he’ll throw big cash at Warriors general manager Bob Myers, who is scheduled to become a free agent at season’s end,” O’Connor writes.

“And Tsai needs to get word to Myers about his interest ASAP. That’s the way the NBA works, the way it has always worked. Everybody tampers. Everybody whispers to invested third parties and dealmakers before contracts are officially expired”

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Bob Myers Has Proven Success in NBA Draft

The Nets came into this season looking to be one of the top contenders for the 2023 NBA Title. But in a shocking turn of events the franchise parted ways with its two franchise cornerstones Durant and Irving and is officially in rebuild mode.

Myers has had proven success during his Warriors tenure. But his collection of greatest hits goes far beyond the four championship-winning rosters he has put together. One of the most unsung parts of Myers’ success is the talent he has found by way of the NBA draft. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Jonathan Kuminga were all drafted by Myers and have all played vital roles in the four championships he has delivered.

With all of the draft picks that the Nets have hoarded from trading Irving and Durant, the tools are already in Brooklyn for Myers to duplicate that success for the Nets.

“Myers has won four championships in the past eight seasons. He has done everything with Golden State that Marks said he would do with Brooklyn. If Warriors ownership is crazy enough to let Myers walk by not giving him the money and years he wants to stay, Tsai has to be right there with the best offer to hire him away,” O’Connor added.

“Let Myers try to build something special with all the draft picks the Nets acquired in recent days as they threw up their hands and surrendered.”

Bob Myers is next superstar Brooklyn Nets must chase after NBA trade deadline surrender https://t.co/ZGMkR4efHf via @nypostsports — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) February 9, 2023

Nets Stars Were Upset With Some of Sean Marks’ Choices

Sean Marks has made some good choices as general manager of the Nets. He deserves credit for inking Irving and Durant in 2019 free agency. In addition, he signed Durant to a four-year max extension, resigned Nic Claxton, and drafted rising star Cam Thomas.

But there were also some questionable decisions made by the Nets’ general manager. And some of them have worked against the progression of the franchise.

During a July 2022 appearance on “Mad Dog Radio” Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports revealed that the departure of former Nets assistants Eli Carter and Adam Harrington upset Irving and Durant.

“I know that someone who is tied to Eli Carter, a guy that knows Kyrie well, was let go because of the whole vaccination portion of it. And then I’m told [he] was promised that he could resume his assistant coaching situation, once the mandates were what they were in New York City. No such dice,” Robinson said.

“In addition to that Kevin Durant’s shooting coach Adam Harrington was let go from the Brooklyn Nets. And I know that those two gentlemen are upset about how that was handled.”