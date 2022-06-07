Former Nets Guard Has Strong Response to Rumors of 2023 Reunion

After the Brooklyn Nets had another disappointing playoff exit in 2023, this free agency period will be crucial for Nets general manager Sean Marks and his front office. Brooklyn has several key free agents set to hit the open market, including big-time contributors such as Andre Drummond and Bruce Brown. But the Nets could outsource for help as their former guard Mike James is eyeing a reunion with the franchise according to a recent report from NetsDaily.

“An NBA insider tells NetsDaily that [Mike] James, who played for A.C. Monaco in the French Serie A league and EuroLeague this season, is hoping that he and Brooklyn can come to an agreement that put him back in the black-and-white for 2022-23,” the report reads. “The Nets hold his NBA rights, permitting them to sign him to a vets minimum deal — or something larger outside the salary cap.”

After catching wind of the rumor, James responded to the reports that he may be interested in a reunion with the Nets.

“[I don’t know] how to even take this rumor,” James said per his Twitter account on June 6. “Would I like to play alongside my friend Kevin? Yes. But I’d also like to play alongside my 10 other of my close friends. Some play in the NBA, Europe and some don’t play professional.”

Idk how to even take this rumor. Would i like to play alongside my friend Kevin? Yes. But I’d also like to play alongside my 10 other of my close friends. Some play in the NBA, Europe and some don’t play professional. — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) June 6, 2022

Nets Add Mavericks Assistant to Coaching Staff

After having to part ways with several members of their coaching staff from last season, including Steve Nash’s former Phoenix Suns teammate Amare Stoudemire, the Nets are looking to fill the voids that they left. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Nets have already begun that process after hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Igor Kokoskov.

“The Nets are expected to hire Mavericks assistant coach Igor Kokoskov to serve as an assistant to Steve Nash on the Brooklyn bench. Nash had pursued Kokoskov when he first got the job after their time together in Phoenix,” Stein said via his Twitter account on June 4.

“Brooklyn is revamping its coaching staff in the wake of its first-round sweep by Boston. Kokoskov, of course, has been a head coach in the NBA (Phoenix), EuroLeague (Fenerbahce), and internationally (teaming with Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic to win EuroBasket gold with Slovenia).”

Brooklyn is revamping its coaching staff in the wake of its first-round sweep by Boston. Kokoskov, of course, has been a head coach in the NBA (Phoenix), EuroLeague (Fenerbahce) and internationally (teaming with Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic to win EuroBasket gold with Slovenia). https://t.co/IeXOrwdxSW — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 4, 2022

Nets Roster Has Unanswered Questions

The Nets have several unanswered questions about their roster heading into the free agency period, and they will need to be answered by the start of training camp. The biggest and most important question will be the future of Kyrie Irving, who can opt-out of the last year of his contract and become a free agent this summer. The other questions pertain to the health of Ben Simmons and Seth Curry, who the team acquired in February via the James Harden trade. Both are coming off of offseason surgery and will be vital factors in the Nets’ success during the 2023 season.

After a disappointing exit to the season, the Nets will be looking to bounce back in a big way. That can only be done if they have the right players on their roster. It will be interesting to see what the front office can add through the NBA draft and free agency.

