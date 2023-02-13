Nets Make Controversial Roster Move Following Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Trades

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise tumultuous February for Brooklyn. When he got inserted into the starting lineup, Thomas had a three-game stretch where he averaged 44.7 points per game on 56/56/90 shooting splits, giving the Nets a glimpse of what their future could look like in the post-Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving era.

But as a result of the blockbuster trades that helped the Nets acquire players such as Cam Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie, who both play the guard position like Thomas, the second-year guard was moved out of the starting lineup on February 11.

The move seems justified as Dinwiddie scored 25 points in his (second) Nets debut, and Johnson scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals in his debut. And although Thomas has moved to the bench, he has been productive in his new role, as he scored 14 points in his first appearance as a reserve since the trade.

Nets Coach Defends Choice to Bench Cam Thomas, Royce O’Neale

During that three-game span, Thomas was in the starting lineup because Kyrie was on the trading block, and Durant was injured. And after such an impressive stretch, many thought Thomas had a real shot at getting a permanent role as a starter, but unfortunately for the Nets’ guard, he is headed back to the bench.

Thomas is not the only person who lost their starting role because the Nets traded Irving and Durant. Nets small forward Royce O’Neale, who started in 52 out of the Nets’ 53 games this season, also was moved out of the starting lineup.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn says that although sending Thomas and O’Neale to the bench were tough decisions, they had to be made for “the best of the group”.

“I had two honest conversations already with Royce [O’Neale] and Cam Thomas, and what the expectations are for them. It doesn’t mean I love them any less. I’m always looking out for the best of the group, and right now, this is. We’ll see how it plays out,” Vaughn said on February 11.

“We’ve seen [Thomas] garner a lot of attention as a starter, so I don’t think that changes. It will be great to see that against the second unit. He’s a guy we can put the ball in his hand when we need a bucket. He has the confidence to come off the bench and score. We’ll try to use him in that role to take advantage of some matchups. He’s someone we’re gonna continue to use, it’s just now he’s coming off the bench — for now.”

Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie Send Message to Nets Bench

Going from being in the starting lineup to being benched is never an easy experience for players. Especially players who are on a hot streak like Thomas was. But as the Nets enter a rebuilding phase, there will have to be a sense of openness from everyone involved as the organization tries to remain competitive with no real superstars on the roster in a loaded Eastern Conference.

In the aftermath of the roster shakeup that sent O’Neale and Thomas to the bench, Mikal Bridges, who is now in the starting lineup, says there have been no complaints about Vaughn’s decision.

“I feel like everyone has that mentality of whatever minutes they’re gonna play, they’re gonna go hard. I haven’t seen nobody complain,” Bridges said after the Nets shootaround on February 13 via Yahoo Sports.

“I think everybody just has that mindset of winning. I know everybody wants to be out there, and play the whole time. That’s just how the league is, but we got a lot of players, and a lot of depth, so everybody seems cool, and everybody stays ready. That’s the biggest thing.”

Dinwiddie, who has moved into one of the starting guard slots, also emphasized the importance of everyone “staying ready”.

“Just everybody staying ready for when their numbers called,” he added. “Obviously, it’s gonna be a little adjustment period in these first couple of games and probably the first couple of weeks. We’re gonna play it by ear.”