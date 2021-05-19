Former Nets Child Prodigy Gets Opportunity To Live Out His Dream

While the focus of the Brooklyn Nets news wire has been the team preparing for their upcoming playoff series with the Boston Celtics one former member of the organization got some fantastic news this week. The former host of the New Jersey Nets show titled Nets Slammin’ Planet, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson made a major announcement on Wednesday that he will finally get a chance to live out his childhood dream.

Scoop B Inks Deal With Bally Sports

Scoop B announced on Wednesday that he would be joining the Bally Sports Network and will get a chance to live out his dream of being a national television sports analyst.

“Career News: Wanted to let you all know that I’ve joined the Bally Sports Family,” Scoop B tweeted on Wednesday.

“In my new role as Bally Sports’ National NBA Insider, I’ll share insight on NBA players, legends and present news, but also relevant information around the league both in print and on camera.”

Bally Sports recently transitioned from being Fox Sports and is launching new digital platforms while bringing on a new national team to support its regional television efforts. Scoop B joins the Bally Sports Family in its first digital and TV endeavor and the former Nets’ child prodigy could not be more excited.

“I’m excited about my new role with Bally Sports Network as their National Digital NBA Insider and more importantly, I genuinely dig their mantra: Heart of the fan,” Scoop B said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Bally’s NBA programming is top-notch, and the digital space has endless possibilities in the realms of video, audio podcast, and in timeless written word. I’m glad to be an asset while also learning and growing with my colleagues.”

Career News: Wanted to let you all know that I’ve joined the Bally Sports Family. In my new role as @ballysports’ National NBA Insider, I’ll share insight on NBA players, legends and present news, but also relevant information around the league both in print and on camera. pic.twitter.com/6ee2VbAHnT — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 19, 2021

Scoop B Credits Nets for Giving Him His First Broadcast Opportunity

It has been a long climb to the top for Robinson, but it all started with the Nets when they were in New Jersey when he was the host of the show Nets Slammin’ Planet. He is forever appreciative to the organization for letting him get his foot in the door at just 12 years old which ultimately helped land him where he is today.

“The Nets organization gave me an opportunity that many would have seen as a cute job for a kid, but I ran with that opportunity and that’s the message that will be my legacy,” Scoop B said to Fansided in 2017. “In whatever it is that you do, you need to follow your dreams, take whatever opportunity is given to you, and make something of it.”

The Scoop: Brandon RobinsonFor Inquiries: Reach out through Twitter @ScoopB or e-mail: ContactScoopB@gmail.com 2013-02-01T07:03:48Z

Persistence Has Paid off for Scoop B

While Robinson may be living out his dream today the road to get there has been anything but easy. It has taken a lot of patience, hard work, and persistence to get to the point that he is at. Although it has been a rough road, Scoop B has enjoyed every second of the grind because ultimately, he loves what he is doing.

“I wake up every morning loving what I’m doing; I get paid to talk about sports,” Robinson continued. “To be young and doing what I’m doing, the sky is the limit as long as I stay consistent. I’m not chasing anything though; good things will come to you as long as you just stay consistent.”

Scoop B is proof that continuing to pursue your passion will make it all worth it in the end.

