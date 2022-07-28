Nets Share ‘All Access’ Look at Their Offseason in New Video Series

On Wednesday, July 27, the Brooklyn Nets shared an All-Access look at parts of the team’s offseason on their official YouTube video. The video was the first episode of their YouTube series ‘On Location with the Brooklyn Nets.’ In the first episode, fans “get an all-access look at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.” The video features Steve Nash, Cam Thomas, David Duke Jr., Day’Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton, Kessler Edwards, and more.

Episode one gives a behind-the-scenes look into the Nets time in Las Vegas for summer league. It gives fans an exclusive look into team practices, coaches speaking to players, and even Kessler Edwards talking to his agent after signing his two-year contract to return to the Nets.

Highlights of the Video

The video features a lot of good moments for the Nets from the offseason tournament. You get a deeper look into the development of Cam Thomas and how he earned the name ‘Mr. Summer League.’ Thomas’ hot play saw him being mentioned in trade reports with multiple teams in the NBA enquiring about the Nets developing young guard. Thomas averaged 27.5 points per game in this year’s summer league and earned a spot on the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League First Team.

In the video, Thomas also praises Nets All-Star guard Ben Simmons for showing up to support the team at Summer League. Simmons was seen sitting courtside with the Nets newest acquisition Royce O’Neale. Signs like this are things that the Nets front office wanted to see from Simmons in the offseason. On multiple occasions this offseason he has shown an increased commitment to Brooklyn. O’Neale also spoke at Summer League on how he feels about being traded to Brooklyn.

“Once I got traded, Ben (Simmons) was actually one of the first guys to hit me up,” O’Neale said. “I’ve been talking a little bit with Patty (Mills), and you know a couple of other guys, Nic (Claxton) and a couple of others. I’m excited, and you know, just getting to know them. They’ve all really made me feel welcome. It’s been great so far.”

Kessler Edwards can be seen as he signs the dotted lines of his new two-year deal with the Nets. The 6-foot-8 continues to be an example of the player development in Brooklyn and the team has big plans for the young and versatile forward.

Young Nets Stars Show Progress at Summer League

Day’Ron Sharpe also showed major improvement this year on the Nets Summer League team averaging 12.5 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Nets.

David Duke Jr. is another player that shined for the Nets in Summer League. The guard from Providence averaged nearly 20 points per game (19.0), 4.6 Rebounds, and 4 assists in five Summer League appearances.

The development of the young players in Brooklyn is important, especially as they remain in trade discussions to honor Kevin Durant’s trade request. The young players could be used as pieces in trade deals or even as key pieces for their possible rebuild.