Nets Star Kyrie Irving in Hot Water Over Controversial Decision

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made it clear before the 2021-22 season began that he would not be taking the coronavirus vaccine that was required for him to play home games at Barclays Center. Even if that meant him not being able to play. Irving’s decision resulted in him being sidelined by the Nets at the beginning of the season.

“This is my life,” Irving said on Instagram Live in October 2021 via ESPN. “I get to do whatever I want with this; this is one body that I get here. And you are telling me what to do with my body. This has everything to do with what is going on in our world. And I am being grouped into something bigger than just the game of basketball.”

This season Irving will be allowed to be a full-time participant for the Nets. In March, New York City dropped the private sector vaccine mandate that prevented Kyrie from playing home games while unvaccinated. Now the Nets star is doubling down on his criticism of the vaccine, saying that forcing people to take it is a human rights violation.

“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired,” Irving said via his Twitter account on September 20.

“This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.”

Fans on Twitter Slam Kyrie Irving for Vaccine Comments

Kyrie has never been shy about expressing his thoughts and opinions. He has proven repeatedly that he will say what he feels, despite how others may react to it. Sending the controversial Tweet landed Irving in hot water with NBA fans on Twitter, who unleashed a myriad of opinions about his statement.

Super curious to see Kyrie Irving's Human Rights Violation Power Rankings https://t.co/JyzWWxEhy4 — Josh Rodriguez (@Josh_Rodriguez_) September 20, 2022

Kyrie thinks he’s some sort of civil rights hero — Craig (@fister_az) September 20, 2022

.@KyrieIrving bruh. You're Black. Slavery, Jim Crow, Tuskegee, Redlining, school to prison pipeline, etc. And that's just Black Americans. It's OK to be not bright/dim. Not everyone can be smart. But you have a platform. Please get your ppl to help you understand that. https://t.co/PB8nof3ZHK — Herman Tissues (@AmandaSuspended) September 20, 2022

Man is determined to have his career defined by the one shot he didn’t take, instead of the one (and only) big shot he made — Jeremy Walsh (@JeremyDWalsh) September 20, 2022

Biggest violation in the what now? pic.twitter.com/uD5sQQOJGB — Obi-Frans (@MikeFrans1986) September 20, 2022

A vaccine mandate doesn't rank in top 1000 of human rights violations ever despite what cousin Dudley Dursley with ball handling ability thinks — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) September 20, 2022

Kyrie’s Stance on Vaccine Deeper Than Personal Choice

Irving’s stance in his fight against the vaccine may seem centered around his freedom of choice, but it goes much deeper than that. According to a December 2021 report from Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of “Bally Sports”, Irving’s skepticism of the vaccine is centered around his long injury history that dates back to his days with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Those closest to him also have shared that Irving knows anything he says will be magnified, and scrutinized, and he doesn’t want to be viewed as an anti-vaxxer. He’s not taking this stance to be a voice for the voiceless.

He’s just not trusting of the available vaccines, according to sources. Irving also does not want to get vaccinated because of bad experiences with his health due to basketball injuries over the years,” Robinson writes per Bally Sports.

Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to be viewed as anti-vaxxer, voice for voiceless. Find out why @KyrieIrving’s the happiest he’s been in years, how Nets PG’s bad experiences with health plays into his decision & why he’s been silent. My story @BallySports ➡️ https://t.co/TiVFuybG1Y pic.twitter.com/w9EjwrIfPZ — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) December 6, 2021

“His 2018 knee surgery in Boston was a corrective procedure because the screws from his 2015 surgery caused an infection in his knee. Moreover, a 2019 shoulder injury became difficult to diagnose and ultimately forced him to have surgery in 2020.”

The Nets media day takes place on September 26 before the team heads to training camp on September 27. It will be interesting to see if Kyrie uses his platform on that day to explain his comments further.