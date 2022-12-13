Nets Star Kyrie Irving Sends Message on Brittney Griner’s Prison Release

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was released from Russian Prison in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout on December 8. She was detained for nearly 300 days. After the team’s win over the Washington Wizards on December 12, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent a strong message regarding her release.

“I’m grateful she’s home,” Irving said.

“I’m grateful she’s with her family. Most importantly, humanity comes first. We all feel for her. We all feel for everyone that is wrongfully in prison or in some type of prison where they haven’t gotten their justice. We feel for her, for sure. I’m just grateful that we can all share in the celebration with her being here and still more work to do in our world.”

Miami Heat Star Urges Griner to Share Experience

The WNBA star’s incarceration last February resulted in both WNBA and NBA stars imploring the United States government, particularly President Joe Biden, to do whatever they needed to bring Griner home. Since her return to the United States last week, Griner has not addressed the media or spoken in any form at length about her detainment.

Though Griner has earned the right to remain silent until she is ready to address her detainment, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo believes the WNBA star sharing her experience about her detainment would be a “great story” for other people to hear.

“I’m so happy for [Brittney Griner]. I’m happy BG is coming home, man, just from knowing her from the Olympics, she’s such a sweet girl. She doesn’t bother anybody, minds her own business, and stays in her own lane. I’m really happy that she gets to come back and see her family and just be back in her own bed,” Adebayo said to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

“I feel like it’s going to be hard for her to get readjusted to the world because obviously, none of us have no idea what she was going through. Hopefully, she tells her story one day, I feel like that would be a great story for people to hear.”

LeBron, Davis Sound Off on Griner’s Return

Griner was in Russia, playing overseas pro basketball during last year’s WNBA off-season when she was detained. She was indicted on drug trafficking charges after a cartridge containing cannabis oil was found in her luggage when trying to return to the United States. Upon court proceedings, she was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to nine and a half years in a Russian prison on August 4.

After her return to America, Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis shared how happy they were to see her home in time for the holidays.

“It’s amazing, especially around the holidays, she can be with her family and get back. For us, as a brotherhood and sisterhood, we welcome her with open arms and love and support and are just happy to have her back home on U.S. soil, that’s for sure,” James said to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times on December 11.

“[It’s] amazing. Being in Russia for as long as she was, inhumane living conditions. I think they showed the bed she was living in,” Davis added. “When I first saw her, I didn’t know it was her because she cut her dreads, I don’t know if it was voluntarily or what. But it’s always good to have one of your own back.”

The common theme seems to be that everyone is elated to have Griner back home.