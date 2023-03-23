Nets Starter Sends Strong Message on Lakers LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his teammates are fighting for a spot in the NBA playoffs. They currently sit in the 10th and final Western Conference play-in spot. With their revamped roster, some believe if the Lakers can make it to the postseason they have a shot at competing for a title and James securing his fifth ring. Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie believes LeBron winning another title this year can “be the difference” in him being considered the greatest player of all time.

“One more ring for Bron [LeBron James] can be the difference between him being the GOAT or not. I fully understand the method of ring-chasing, like if you’re right on that cusp of like “oh I could overtake Kobe or I could overtake MJ or something,” Dinwiddie said to Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks.

“If you’re not top 5 all-time, they’re gonna forget about you bro. Let’s be real about who we’re talking about. if you didn’t change (the) culture like AI or Steph Curry, or if you’re not Kobe, Mike, (or) Bron; do we talk about you?”

“One more ring for Bron can be the difference between him being the GOAT or not.” Spencer Dinwiddie on ring culture in the NBA (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/kbjxiGC2MZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2023

Spencer Dinwiddie Compares Himself to Lebron James

Dinwiddie has never been short on words when it comes to comparing eras. During an appearance on the Buckets Podcast in January he said that if he played in Hall of Famer Bob Cousy’s era he would be what LeBron is in today’s NBA.

“Look here’s the thing bro, and I don’t want any legends mad, Bob Cousy deserves his spot in the Hall of Fame in the upper echelon of point guards because of what he did in his time, but if you drop me, and I’ll even take myself and I won’t even use another example. If you put me at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds in the 50s, bruh, I’m God,” Dinwiddie said.

“Think about it, I’d be what LeBron is right now athletic like the distance athletically between myself and LeBron, that gap, that’s the gap between me and them.”

Spencer Dinwiddie Gives Praise to Mikal Bridges

Dinwiddie has been in the NBA for just a short time, but already he can be considered a journeyman. He has been traded at the deadline in back-to-back years. From the Washington Wizards to the Dallas Mavericks in 2022 and from the Mavericks to the Nets this year. And after playing second option to all-world talents like Bradley Beal and Luka Doncic, Dinwiddie can already see that his new teammate Mikal Bridges is a star in the making.

“Pre-teammate, elite defender. Seemed like a high-character guy. He always ran a little curl play with Phoenix. You know he could catch and shoot. He talked a little (expletive) too. We actually had a couple back and forths when we played Phoenix,” Dinwiddie said of Bridges to Rooks.

“But, now I mean, we’re seeing him develop into a premier, probably number one, number two option as a scorer. His ability to get to the mid-range and knock down shots is elite.”

Since the trade to the Nets, Bridges is averaging 25.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 17 games. If he continues this stretch he could indeed be Brooklyn’s next big star.