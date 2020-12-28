Nets Suffer Major Loss for Remainder of Season

After getting off to a red hot for the 2020 season the Brooklyn Nets lost their first game on Sunday night. Kevin Durant missed a potential game-tying jumper as the Nets fell to the Charlotte Hornets 104-106. This however was not the team’s biggest loss of the night.

Spencer Dinwiddie Is Out For The Season

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Nets starting shooting guard Spencer Dinwiddie will be out for the rest of the season. The star guard left the game on Sunday and after several tests, it was confirmed that Dinwiddie has a partial ACL tear. Dinwiddie, one of Brooklyn’s rising stars was poised for a breakout season after averaging 20 ppg last season.

Brooklyn Nets starter Spencer Dinwiddie has suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. It was suffered on contact, and there is no other structural damage in the knee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020

Replacing Dinwiddie Won’t Be Easy

How will the Nets replace Dinwiddie? That’s the million-dollar question for anyone who picked the Nets to come out of the East this season. Though it may seem like it, the answer isn’t as simple as inserting Caris LeVert into the starting lineup as he has now assumed the role of leader of Brooklyn’s second unit.

Though this is gut-wrenching news for the Nets, Brooklyn can take one positive from this situation. That is that they have a rotation that goes 10 deep. This is where their “next man up” mentality comes into play. With options like Landry Shamet, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Tyler Johnson off of the bench, the Nets may not miss a step this season, even with Dinwiddie’s absence.

