Nets Could Lose All-Star Free Agent Target to WWE

With the future of the Brooklyn Nets hanging in the balance, they are still outsourcing for talent to improve their team for next season. After already adding TJ Warren and Royce O’Neale, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner and free agent big man Dwight Howard could be the next name on their radar.

According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Howard is enamored at the prospect of joining the Nets as the two sides have mutual interest.

“Dwight Howard’s name has been mentioned in blogs recently as a potential Brooklyn Nets off-season signee,” Robinson tweeted on July 26.

“I asked him if he had any interest in the Nets. His response to [Bally Sports] was: “Yes I am, [I] would love that.” Howard’s an NBA Champ & an eight-time All-Star.”

But amid the Nets’ reported interest in the All-Star center, Howard was seen at a WWE wrestling tryout in Nashville, stoking the fire that he could leave the NBA behind and join the WWE, per ESPN’s Arash Markazi.

“Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day,” Markzaki tweeted on July 28.

Howard also will attend WWE Summerslam on July 30, one of the biggest annual wrestling events on the WWE calendar. He says he is ‘serious’ about joining the WWE one day, per Markazi.

“Dwight Howard spent about five hours at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he’s going to be ringside at SummerSlam on Saturday. He said he’s serious about joining the WWE. He was asking coaches and attendees how to properly take a bump in the ring and do other moves,” Markazi added.

WWE Hall of Famer Gives Nod to Dwight Howard

Howard wouldn’t be the first former NBA player to join the WWE. Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal, Dennis Rodman, and Karl Malone all have stepped into the squared circle. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett says that Howard joining the WWE “makes sense”.

“In general, basketball players make excellent wrestlers. Footwork. Playing defense is a reactionary dance – similar. Taking a great charge … well,” Jarrett said per Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.

Howard Says He Deserves Hall of Fame Induction

Howard is one of the most decorated big men of all time as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time All-Star, and NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. But even with his well-polished resume, Howard was omitted from the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team even though players who have accomplished significantly less than him, such as Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis, were selected.

It has brought into question what will happen when it comes time for him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. But Howard says he has no doubt he has earned the Hall of Fame nod. Whether he gets inducted or not is out of his hands.

“It’s not up to me. But I think one day I’ll get the recognition that I deserve,” Howard said to “Scoop B Radio”. “Until then I’m going to continue to get better, continue to smile, and continue to enjoy life.”

Howard, with his size and athleticism intact, could be the answer to the Nets’ problems on defense. It will be interesting to see if a union between the two sides ever happens.

