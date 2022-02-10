Nets Finally Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Sixers Star Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and future draft picks, according to multiple reports.

Harden reunites with Daryl Morey and gets to play with MVP favorite Joel Embiid, while the Nets get a motivated Simmons, who hasn’t played a game this season but is “thrilled” with the trade, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Harden had been seeking a trade from the Nets over the past few weeks. He can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason once he declines his 2022-23 player option and is expected to sign a long-term deal with the Sixers.

Simmons has already spoken to Nets star Kevin Durant and is excited to start the next chapter of his career in Brooklyn alongside the two-time Finals MVP and Irving.