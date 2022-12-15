Nets Urged to Target 25-Year-Old 7-Footer at Trade Deadline

The Brooklyn Nets are amid their best stretch of this season, winning eight of their last nine games. After a turbulent offseason bled into the regular season, the future looked grim in Brooklyn, but alas, they have finally found a way to right the ship. However, some within the Nets community believe that the team is still a player away from being a true contender in an Eastern Conference loaded with talent.

Some names that the Nets have been urged to target are Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba and Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner, but they would come at a tremendous cost. And quite frankly, the Nets cannot afford the asking price. Alex Schiffer of the Athletic says that a more realistic target for Brooklyn would be Charlotte Hornets big man Nick Richards.

“In terms of other targets, I would say Jakob Poeltl or Myles Turner would be tremendous additions, but I don’t think the Nets have the assets for them. Here’s a wild idea I had the other week watching the Hornets: Nick Richards, who hails from The Patrick School, Irving’s alma mater,” Schiffer writes.

“He’s averaging nine points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Hornets and has been a bright spot in an otherwise bad start to the season so far. His deal is very team-friendly. Right now, everyone is talking about a big trade for a known name and maybe the move is a smaller one for a player they think they can get more out of.”

Nets Faced With Big Tests During Upcoming Stretch

The Nets have re-discovered their winning ways over the past few weeks. But the reality is, the competition they have faced has not been very stiff, and their seven-game home stand also contributed to their success. Of the nine teams they faced, only the Boston Celtics had a winning record, and they lost that game.

But in this upcoming stretch, the Nets will have to face the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Schiffer believes how they perform in those three games will be a measuring stick of where they are as a team.

“A year ago, the Nets were in first place in the Eastern Conference. We saw how quickly that went downhill after Christmas once the losses started piling up. I think next week’s slate of Golden State, Milwaukee, and Cleveland will tell us a lot about this team,” Schiffer writes.

“Go winless against that trio, and I’d say the Nets are a playoff team but not a true contender. Take one of those, and I feel close to the game. But two or three of three? Now we’re talking.”

Nets Sustainability Will Be Answered in Due Time

Maybe it is too early to call the Nets contenders for this year’s title, and there is a slight possibility that this recent stretch is fool’s gold. But what if it isn’t? The fact is that there is the possibility that this could be the Nets’ last chance to pursue a title, with Kyrie Irving set to hit the free-agent market this July. Perhaps after Irving’s suspension last month, the Nets accepted that reality and responded accordingly.

Kevin Durant has continued to play like an MVP candidate, and Irving seems to have found his groove this season as well. In addition, under the leadership of new head coach Jacque Vaughan, the Nets have a record of 15-6.

Is it sustainable? That is something only time will be able to tell.