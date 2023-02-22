Nets Urged to Trade Two Starters for Emerging 7-Footer in Proposed Blockbuster

One of the most daunting things about the Brooklyn Nets’ failed James Harden experiment, is the gargantuan trade package they had to send to the Houston Rockets to acquire him. Brooklyn had to part ways with players such as Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, and Taurean Prince to get the deal done. But it wasn’t just the players the Nets parted ways with, the Nets parted ways with several draft picks, including a pick swap this year and next year’s first-round pick. In the latest trade proposal from James Piercey of SB Nation, the Nets recoup those picks from the Rockets in exchange for two starters.

“So, the team is drafting Amen Thompson to be KJ Martin? Got it. More broadly, you can’t just replace shooting with cutting. In simple terms, you can’t cut with the same frequency that you shoot threes. That’s a Band-Aid solution, and you’re using an old Band-Aid that isn’t completely sticking in the first place,” Piercey writes.

“If the Rockets draft Henderson or Thompson, they should offer the Nets Alperen Sengun and all of their draft capital back for Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton. Yes, that’s a bold proposition. Without those Nets picks, the Rockets’ flexibility for the next few years goes from Destroyer of the Universe to Downward Dog. On the other hand, who needs flexibility when you’re in an optimal position?”

As good as Nic Claxton has been this season, swapping him for Alperen Sengun would not be as much of a downgrade as one might think. Like Claxton, he is averaging career highs in nearly every statistical category and is a far better free throw shooter at 75.3% this season.

Nets, Jacque Vaughn Agree to Multiyear Extension

The Nets find themselves in a peculiar position after trading Kevin Durant

and Kyrie Irving at the deadline. With the superstar era in Brooklyn now officially over, nobody knows what the future holds for the Nets. But one thing that has remained constant this season is the brilliance of Jacque Vaughn.

Since taking over for former head coach Steve Nash, Vaughn has led to Nets to a record of 32-19, and despite all the turbulence and changes they have faced this season are in a prime position to secure a playoff berth. Because of his success, the Nets rewarded Vaughn with a long-term extension that runs through the 2026-27 season on February 21.

After seeing what Vaughn has been able to provide amid less-than-ideal circumstances, Nets general manager Sean Marks praised him for making “an immediate and immeasurable impact” during this season.

“Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach earlier this season,” Marks said of Vaughn in a statement.

“On the court, he’s clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game. As a person, they don’t come any better than Jacque. His character is impeccable, and there is not a better representative for our team and our borough. We are thrilled to have Jacque lead the Nets for years to come.”

Mikal Bridges Sounds off on Nets’ Chances

It has been less than a month since being traded to the Nets from the Phoenix Suns, and already Mikal Bridges’ name has been floated in several trade scenarios. As far as their title hopes go, the Nets’ chances look bleak, especially in a loaded Eastern Conference that features teams such as the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

But despite the long odds that the Nets face in their chase for a title, Bridges has faith Brooklyn can make some noise.

“It’s tough for me personally because I don’t wanna be that new guy they think that’s just talking too much and stuff — I just believe in this team a lot,” Bridges said via the New York Post.

“So just trying to lead and just trying to do whatever it takes and trying to see what our best offense can be, what our best defense can be. Just because I know we’ve still got months left, but if we keep getting better and keep learning and keep growing together, I feel like we’ll be a scary team that teams don’t want to play against.”