New Footage Hints at Kevin Durant Reconciliation With Nets

So far, no team has made a substantial enough offer to make the Brooklyn Nets pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade for their franchise player Kevin Durant. But one source told Heavy’s Steve Bulpett KD and Joe Tsai are set to meet soon to hash out a plan.

“What I’m hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week,” the source told Heavy Sports. “He’s going to go directly to the owner, Joe Tsai, sometime this week. We’ll see how that works.”

In a new video posted by “Overtime”, Durant was pictured out at an event in Los Angeles with newly acquired Nets star Ben Simmons, further stirring the pot that despite his trade request Durant and the Nets could be heading toward a reconciliation.

KD, AD, and Ben Simmons out in LA ⭐️ (via ros5ihd/TT) pic.twitter.com/wnDKrTITYy — Overtime (@overtime) August 5, 2022

Durant Has Exchange With Lakers Legend

The comparison of current and past NBA players has been an ongoing conversation. During an interview on the “Stoney & Jansen Show” on May 25, Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer, James Worthy, was asked to weigh in on the current state of the NBA, particularly the increased volume of three-pointers that teams are taking. It is safe to say that Worthy thinks the current NBA is a lackluster product.

“I mean, Kareem had four years with John Wooden, Michael Jordan and I had three years with Dean Smith, Isiah (Thomas) had some years with Bobby Knight. So, you learned the fundamentals,” Worthy said during an appearance on the “Stoney & Jansen Show”.

“Not only that, you learned how to live. You learned how to balance your freaking checkbook in college, there are a lot of things. When you don’t get that, guys are coming to the NBA who are not fundamentally sound. All they do is practice threes, lift weights, get tattoos, tweet, and go on social media. That’s it.”

Durant, an avid Twitter user, responded to the Laker Legend’s criticisms of today’s superstars.

“My middy is sharp, but James is right, this ain’t the old days lol,” Durant said via his Twitter account on May 26.

Hall of Famer Has High Praise for Durant and Kyrie

Durant and Kyrie still have a lot left to prove whether or not they return to the Nets next season. They have yet to lead Brooklyn out of the second round, let alone the NBA Finals, to compete for a title.

But even with their lack of playoff success as a pair, NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady is already placing them in the ranks of championship-winning duos such as Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

“I have not seen a pair, a duo that skilled since Mike [Michael Jordan] and Pip [Scottie Pippen]. There is no other dynamic duo that compares to KD and Kyrie,” McGrady said during an episode of “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe.

“Even if you look at what LeBron and D-Wade were. Skill-wise they still weren’t touching them two boys. Even if I were to play with Grant Hill, I still don’t know.”

If the Nets can bring back their same core from last year, they could be among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

